Jordan Partakes In World Ports Conference In UAE

Aqaba, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) participated in the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) World Ports Conference, hosted by the United Arab Emirates from October 31 to November 2.During the conference, Nayef Fayez, the Chairman of ASEZA, visited the exhibitions of the participating countries to take a firsthand look at proposals aimed at strengthening the global port system to meet the demands of the supply chains, which are handled by the largest and most advanced cargo ships.Moreover, he examined the port experiments of the participating countries, which can be implemented in the ports of Aqaba. The focus was on the unloading and loading process, adhering to public safety regulations, using alternative energy to operate giant ships, and adhering to new and updated standards in terms of smart applications.Fayez said that attending this conference offers a more comprehensive understanding of the achievements of international ports, according to a statement. "Container ports in any country play a crucial role in the global supply chain and are vital for the growth strategies of many emerging economies," he noted.He emphasized that developing high-quality port infrastructure that operates efficiently is a prerequisite for the success of growth strategies, which will boost confidence to attract investments in production and distribution systems, support the growth of manufacturing and logistics industries, create job opportunities, and increase income levels.