US has no intentions of sending American troops to Gaza

(MENAFN) The White House has confirmed that there are no plans to deploy American troops to Gaza either during or after the current phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



This statement comes in response to reports that had suggested the possibility of US soldiers being sent for a peacekeeping mission.



When asked if US forces would be employed to "stabilize the situation" in Gaza, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby replied in the negative during a press briefing on Wednesday.



“There's no plans or intentions to put US military troops on the ground in Gaza, now or in the future,” he declared. “But we are… talking to our partners about what post-conflict Gaza should look like.”



Kirby continued, noting that no decisions had been taken on the matter, but that officials were thinking about "some sort of international presence" once the conflict in Gaza ends.



Following a news agency story indicating that Washington and Israel were debating whether to provide “temporary oversight to Gaza to countries from the region, backed by troops from the US, UK, Germany and France.” The agency declared that the strategies were still in a primary phase, nevertheless, and that the United Nations was among the minimum of two more alternatives under consideration.

