Oğuz Yirmibeş Joins IKAR Holdings as Chief Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, a leading renowned investment group, is delighted to announce the appointment of Oğuz Yirmibeş as its new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Oğuz Yirmibeş, a highly successful lawyer renowned for his expertise in legal and compliance matters, will be joining the Board of Directors at IKAR Holdings.



Oğuz Yirmibeş brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this critical role, having demonstrated outstanding legal and compliance acumen throughout his career. As CCO, he will be responsible for ensuring that IKAR Holdings operates within the bounds of all relevant laws, regulations, and ethical standards.



"We are thrilled to welcome Oğuz Yirmibeş to IKAR Holdings as our Chief Compliance Officer," said Sertan Ayçiçek Group President of IKAR Holdings. "His extensive legal background, coupled with his unwavering commitment to compliance and ethics, make him the perfect fit for this important role within our organization."



Oğuz Yirmibeş has previously excelled in various legal positions, and his appointment as CCO at IKAR Holdings reflects his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity within the organization. His legal expertise will contribute to the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.



Upon joining IKAR Holdings, Oğuz Yirmibeş expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to take on this responsibility as Chief Compliance Officer at IKAR Holdings. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and employees to ensure that the company continues to uphold its reputation for ethical and legal excellence."



IKAR Holdings is a multi-layered group company with more than 40 companies, based in London, operating in 14 different sectors, especially energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education and healthcare.



