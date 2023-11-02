Azerbaijan Can Exempt Several Defense Products From Customs Duty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Equipment
imported to Azerbaijan for the creation and production of defense
products can be exempted from customs duties, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the "Convert of the State
Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024," discussed at today's meeting of
Azerbaijan's Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship.
According to the project, customs duties will not be charged for
the import of technologies, equipment, and components imported for
the purpose of creating and producing defense products by the body
(institution) and its subordinate enterprises, as determined by the
relevant executive authority.
Previously, on July 17, 2023, the import of personal armor and
mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan was exempted from taxes and
customs duties.
This issue was reflected in the law on amendments to the law of
Azerbaijan, "On customs tariff," signed by President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the amendment, on the basis of a supporting
document of the body (institution) established by the relevant
executive authority, the import of goods intended for de-mining
liberated territories, as well as other war-affected territories of
Azerbaijan, devices containing explosives, all types of machinery,
equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts,
protective clothes, tools, mine-detecting dogs, explosives, and
pyrotechnics are exempted from customs duties from March 1, 2023,
for a period of five years.
