GDP Growth Forecast For Azerbaijan In 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. According to the
latest forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), GDP
growth will amount to 1.5 percent in 2023, CBA chairman Taleh
Kazimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship.
He emphasized that GDP growth is projected to reach 3.5 and 4
percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
"As for non-oil GDP, it is projected to grow to 3 percent in
2023, 6 percent in 2024, and 5.5 percent in 2025. Annual inflation
fell 5.1 percent in September this year. This included inflation of
4.5 percent for food items, 5.9 percent for non-food items, and 5.4
percent for services," he added.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107359031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.