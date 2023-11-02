GDP Growth Forecast For Azerbaijan In 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. According to the latest forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), GDP growth will amount to 1.5 percent in 2023, CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

He emphasized that GDP growth is projected to reach 3.5 and 4 percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

"As for non-oil GDP, it is projected to grow to 3 percent in 2023, 6 percent in 2024, and 5.5 percent in 2025. Annual inflation fell 5.1 percent in September this year. This included inflation of 4.5 percent for food items, 5.9 percent for non-food items, and 5.4 percent for services," he added.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

