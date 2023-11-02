President Ilham Aliyev Embarks On Visit To Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic
of Kazakhstan to participate in the 10th summit of the Organization
of Turkic States to be held under the motto "Turk Time", Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan
Nazarbayev International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
