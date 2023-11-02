               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Embarks On Visit To Kazakhstan (PHOTO)


11/2/2023 7:18:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held under the motto "Turk Time", Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

