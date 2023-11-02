Number Of Labor Contracts Signed In Azerbaijan Over Years Revealed - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Over the last 4
years and 9 months, more than 340,000 new labor contracts have been
signed in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
The Minister noted that considering the pandemic period, an
average of 71,000 non-permanent jobs are created per year.
"It is necessary not only to increase the number of jobs, but
also to improve their quality," Jabbarov added.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 is projected
to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7
million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues -
33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat
($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1
million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1
million)).
