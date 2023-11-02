Amount Of Funds Allocated For Mortgage In Azerbaijan For 2024 Named

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan will
allocate 87.7 million manat ($51.5 million) for mortgages next
year, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at today's discussion of the draft law "On the State
Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
