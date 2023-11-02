               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amount Of Funds Allocated For Mortgage In Azerbaijan For 2024 Named


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan will allocate 87.7 million manat ($51.5 million) for mortgages next year, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

