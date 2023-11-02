Azerbaijan Detains Armenian Terrorist, Suspect In Khojaly Massacre (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investigations of terrorist acts and other grave crimes committed by Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan are continuing, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Madat Babayan Arakeli, who had an AKM machine gun with him, was detained and disarmed.

Babayan is suspected of committing terrorist acts with the aim of inciting ethnic hatred as part of an organized detachment of separatist troops, as well as of committing the Khojaly massacre.

