Azerbaijan Detains Armenian Terrorist, Suspect In Khojaly Massacre (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Investigations of
terrorist acts and other grave crimes committed by Armenian
separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan are continuing,
the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
As a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in
September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's
Kalbajar district, Madat Babayan Arakeli, who had an AKM machine
gun with him, was detained and disarmed.
Babayan is suspected of committing terrorist acts with the aim
of inciting ethnic hatred as part of an organized detachment of
separatist troops, as well as of committing the Khojaly
massacre.
