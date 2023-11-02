Detained Armenian Terrorist Shows Burial Places Of Azerbaijanis He Slaughtered In Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During the on-site investigation to verify the testimony, Babayan supplied specific information, clearly pinpointing the locations where criminal acts against civilians were performed, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Babayan indicated to the locations where he personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijanis who perished as a result of ill-treatment and torture in the school of Azerbaijan's Gozlukorpu village. The aforementioned and other connected crimes are currently being investigated thoroughly.

Madat Babayan Arakeli, who was carrying an AKM machine gun, was caught and disarmed as a consequence of local anti-terrorist operations carried out in September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

