Detained Armenian Terrorist Shows Burial Places Of Azerbaijanis He Slaughtered In Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.
During the
on-site investigation to verify the testimony, Babayan supplied
specific information, clearly pinpointing the locations where
criminal acts against civilians were performed, Trend reports.
Furthermore, Babayan indicated to the locations where he
personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijanis who perished as a
result of ill-treatment and torture in the school of Azerbaijan's
Gozlukorpu village. The aforementioned and other connected crimes
are currently being investigated thoroughly.
Madat Babayan Arakeli, who was carrying an AKM machine gun, was
caught and disarmed as a consequence of local anti-terrorist
operations carried out in September 2023 in the village of
Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.
