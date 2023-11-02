Armenian Terrorist Recognizes Burial Place Of Sorely Slaughtered Azerbaijanis (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.
Madat Babayan
Arakeli, detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan,
recognized the place of mass burial of the murdered Azerbaijanis,
the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
Babayan said that on February 26, 1992, together with the
Armenian armed formations stationed in Khojaly, he participated in
the establishment of an armed post at the Khojaly-Ballija-Khankendi
intersection in the direction of Azerbaijan's Khankendi. The aim
was to ensure the concealment of the facts of the robbery of
property belonging to Azerbaijanis and mass murders committed in
the city. Three days later, while he was serving at this post, the
bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly were delivered in three
trucks and dumped into dug pits on the territory of the left bank
(about 400 meters from the post) of the Gargarchay (river). The
detainee also reported robberies committed from February through
March 1992 in Azerbaijan's Khojaly.
Furthermore, during the investigation, Babayan, in addition to
providing thorough information, clearly revealed the locations of
illegal crimes against civilians. Furthermore, he pointed to
locations in the village of Gozlukorpu where he personally buried
the bodies of Azerbaijanis arrested and illegally kept in the
village school who perished as a result of ill-treatment and
torture. Comprehensive investigations into the aforementioned and
other connected crimes are presently underway.
Madat Babayan Arakeli, who was carrying an AKM machine gun, was
caught and disarmed as a consequence of local anti-terrorist
operations carried out in September 2023 in the village of
Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.
