Number Of Azerbaijanis To Leave Gaza Strip Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. A total of eight
Azerbaijanis will be withdrawn from the Gaza Strip, Spokesperson of
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .
The Gaza Strip Border Service published a list with the names of
about 600 people who will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah
checkpoint on the border with Egypt on November 2. Among the 596
foreign nationals on the list, 400 are US citizens. The list also
includes citizens of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bahrain, the Netherlands,
Hungary, Switzerland, and South Korea.
