Russian Red Wings To Launch Regular Flights To Uzbekistan's Tashkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Russian Red Wings Airlines will start operating regular passenger flights on the Kazan-Tashkent-Kazan route, Trend reports.

The air service between the two cities is planned to start on November 16, 2023.

Flights will be operated on a regular basis once a week on Thursdays on SU95 (Sukhoi Superjet 100) aircraft.

Meanwhile, Russian Red Wings and Ural Airlines have received permits to operate flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Samarkand in October 2023.

As per data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).

