Russian Red Wings To Launch Regular Flights To Uzbekistan's Tashkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Russian Red
Wings Airlines will start operating regular passenger flights on
the Kazan-Tashkent-Kazan route, Trend reports.
The air service between the two cities is planned to start on
November 16, 2023.
Flights will be operated on a regular basis once a week on
Thursdays on SU95 (Sukhoi Superjet 100) aircraft.
Meanwhile, Russian Red Wings and Ural Airlines have received
permits to operate flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Samarkand
in October 2023.
As per data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian
tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which
is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).
In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have
almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8
million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number
amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).
