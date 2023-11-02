CAA North & East Ontario And Ingenium Museums Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The science behind flight, agriculture and technology just became even more accessible to families with the announcement today of a new partnership between Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation and CAA North & East Ontario.



Through the arrangement, CAA Members now get a 25% discount on individual tickets and a 10% discount on annual Ingenium memberships when purchased in person. The agreement applies to all three Ingenium museums: the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

“In Ottawa, these museums have always been ground zero for seeing innovation and creativity in action, and for inspiring so many kids to embrace careers in science, technology, agri-food and aviation. We're very proud to make those moments a bit more accessible through this Member discount,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

“We are very proud to partner with such a respected organization as Ingenium and to become part of Canada's innovation story,” he adds.

“As a national institution, Ingenium strives to provide access to its museums and programming to Canadians throughout the country, including individuals outside of the National Capital Region,” says Christina Tessier, President and CEO at Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation.

“We hope that that through this partnership, CAA Members can be inspired by the stories of Canadian science and innovation we feature across our sites.”

The CAA Rewards benefit is available to any CAA Member nationwide. Discounts apply to in-person purchase of individual tickets or memberships. For more information about the discount as well as Terms and Conditions, visit caaneo .

For more information, contact:

Julie Beun

Director of Communications and Public Relations

CAA North & East Ontario



About CAA

CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing seven million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa - the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection, research institute, and digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mission is to bring science literacy and inspiration to Canadians of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.





Tags CAA CAA Rewards CAA North & East Ontario Partners Ingenium Museums