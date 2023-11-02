Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 30.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 15.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2022 to USD 30.6 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The purpose of antimicrobial powder coatings is to stop bacteria, fungi, and viruses from proliferating and spreading on a range of surfaces. Just a handful of the numerous materials that can be coated include metals, polymers, glass, textiles, and ceramics. The fundamental goal of antimicrobial powder coatings is to prevent bacteria from settling on surfaces and thriving there, which reduces the risk of disease and the spread of harmful diseases. They work by releasing antimicrobial compounds that either poison or impede the metabolism of bacteria, killing or inhibiting them in the process.

COVID 19 Impact

Due to increasing consumer awareness of the importance of hygiene and infection control, the global pandemic increased demand for antimicrobial powder coatings. Sectors like healthcare, food processing, hospitality, and transportation have shown increased interest in coating their products and infrastructure with antimicrobial powder coatings to reduce the risk of microbial contamination. The healthcare sector has seen a considerable rise in the use of antimicrobial coatings. In order to stop the virus from spreading and to protect patients and employees, these coatings were put to high-touch surfaces, medical equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. The epidemic also had an impact on consumer behaviour, with a larger focus being placed on cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications And Coatings), By Application (Antimicrobial Textile, Mold Remediation, Construction), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Product Insights

The surface modifications & Coatings segment accounted for the largest market share

On the basis of product, the global antimicrobial powder coatings market is segmented into Antimicrobial Powder Coatings and Surface Modifications & Coatings. Among these, the surface modifications and coatings segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The advantages of a top-notch, durable antibacterial coating are well established. In this market niche, surface modifications and coatings are crucial for enhancing antimicrobial effectiveness and broadening the range of applications. The market for such coatings has grown as a result of the requirement for continued antimicrobial efficacy, particularly in high-traffic areas or workplaces requiring frequent cleaning. Coatings that can withstand cleaning processes and retain their antibacterial properties for extended periods of time are highly valued in the healthcare and food processing industries.

Application Insights

Medical devices segment dominates the market over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global antimicrobial powder coatings market is segmented into Sanitary facilities and kitchen, Air conditioning and ventilation systems, Food processing and packaging, Antimicrobial textile, Mold remediation, Construction, Medical Devices, and Others. Among these, the medical devices segment dominates the market over the forecast period. The use of antimicrobial powder coatings on the surface of objects is a common practise, but it is also possible to use them as a source of information for the general public. They are used in a wide range of medical products, such as surgical instruments, orthopaedic implants, breathing apparatus, catheters, and items for wound care. Due to their versatility, antimicrobial powder coatings can be applied to a number of medical device kinds, which is accelerating market expansion.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share

Among all other regions, North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The focus on infection control is growing in North America across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, food processing, and public spaces. By effectively preventing pathogen growth on surfaces, antimicrobial powder coatings can reduce the risk of illnesses. The increased focus on cleanliness and infection control has increased the need for antimicrobial powder coatings in the region.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region will have the fastest market growth. The need for antimicrobial powder coatings is rising across several industries in the Asia Pacific region as a result of the region's fast urbanisation and industrialization. Electronics, automotive, and construction industries employ antimicrobial powder coatings to enhance product performance and provide additional protection.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market include AkzoNobel N.V., AK Steel Corp., Lonza, Diamond Vogel, DuPont, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Burke Industrial Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Troy Corporation And Other Key Venders.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2021 , PureSafe was created and released thanks to a collaboration between Addmaster (UK) Ltd and Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd, a specialist in printing inks.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market, Type Analysis



Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Surface Modifications & Coatings

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market, Application Analysis



Sanitary facilities and kitchen

Air conditioning and ventilation systems

Food processing and packaging

Antimicrobial textile

Mold remediation

Construction

Medical Devices Others

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

