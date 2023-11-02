The Tile Shop Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the“Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Summary Net Sales Decreased 5.2%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 4.9%

Gross Margin of 64.7%

Net Income of $1.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.04

Reduced Long-Term Debt by $10.0 Million in the Third Quarter and $35.4 Million Year-to-Date Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO “We again displayed the cash flow power of our model as we reduced our debt levels by $10 million during the third quarter of 2023 and by over 75% since the beginning of the year. This was made possible by the steps we've taken to effectively drive our business and reduce inventory levels despite facing tough macro-economic conditions. Rising interest rates and lower housing turnover challenge our industry and we believe these factors contributed to lower levels of traffic and comparable store sales in our business during the third quarter. While we anticipate the macro headwinds will persist in the near term, we remain confident in the steps we're taking to position the Company for long-term success.”

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per September 30,

September 30, share data) 2023 2022

2023

2022

Net sales $ 92,112 $ 97,154 $ 292,688 $ 307,230 Net sales (decline) growth(1) (5.2 ) % 5.3 % (4.7 ) % 9.5 % Comparable store sales (decline) growth(2) (4.9 ) % 5.3 % (4.3 ) % 9.5 % Gross margin rate 64.7 % 66.5 % 64.4 % 65.9 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 3.1 % 5.7 % 5.0 % 6.5 % Net income $ 1,844 $ 3,823 $ 9,435 $ 14,250 Net income per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,257 $ 12,223 $ 32,154 $ 40,645 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 9.0 % 12.6 % 11.0 % 13.2 % Number of stores open at the end of period 143 143 143 143

(1) As compared to the prior year period. (2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

THIRD QUARTER 2023

Net Sales

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $5.0 million, or 5.2%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 4.9% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in traffic, which was partially offset by an increase in average ticket value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $5.0 million, or 7.8%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The gross margin rate was 64.7% in the third quarter of 2023, which increased sequentially from 64.2% during the second quarter of 2023, but was below the 66.5% margin rate reported during the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the gross margin rate when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to inflationary cost pressures which resulted in an increase in the cost of products sold as compared to last year. These cost increases were partially offset by an increase in our average selling prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 4.0%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to a $1.7 million decrease in variable selling expenses, a $1.1 million decrease in depreciation expense and a $1.0 million decrease in transportation expenses. These decreases were partially offset by the one-time lease exit benefit of $0.8 million that was recognized in the third quarter of 2022 and not repeated in 2023 and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $0.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for income tax was due to a decrease in pretax income. Our effective tax rate was 22.4% and 26.3% in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate is largely due to tax benefits associated with employee equity award vestings.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

Since the beginning of the year, we have repaid $35.4 million of borrowings on our line of credit, which reduced our debt balance to $10.0 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased sequentially from the second quarter of 2023 by $1.8 million and since the beginning of the year by $10.4 million to $16.4 million on September 30, 2023.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.3 million compared with $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023 % of net sales 2022 % of net sales (1) GAAP net income $ 1,844 2.0 % $ 3,823 3.9 % Interest expense 453 0.5 319 0.3 Provision for income taxes 532 0.6 1,361 1.4 Depreciation and amortization 5,062 5.5 6,157 6.3 Stock-based compensation 366 0.4 563 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,257 9.0 % $ 12,223 12.6 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023 % of net sales 2022 % of net sales GAAP net income $ 9,435 3.2 % $ 14,250 4.6 % Interest expense 1,920 0.7 786 0.3 Provision for income taxes 3,333 1.1 4,981 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 16,394 5.6 19,011 6.2 Stock-based compensation 1,072 0.4 1,617 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,154 11.0 % $ 40,645 13.2 %

(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 12.4% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to 16.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023 (1) 2022 (1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 17,280 $ 22,947 Total Assets 332,168 347,454 Less: Accounts payable (24,925 ) (30,597 ) Less: Income tax payable (236 ) (915 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (33,957 ) (41,534 ) Less: Lease liability (129,654 ) (132,660 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,451 ) (4,756 ) Capital Employed $ 138,945 $ 136,992 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 12.4 % 16.8 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the trailing four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses several non-GAAP financial measures to manage its business including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and pretax Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates ROCE by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and ROCE differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company's management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2023

2022

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,371 $ 5,948 Restricted cash 655 1,811 Receivables, net 3,501 3,411 Inventories 98,710 120,952 Income tax receivable 435 3,859 Other current assets, net 10,352 10,422 Total Current Assets 130,024 146,403 Property, plant and equipment, net 65,133 71,095 Right of use asset 119,619 118,501 Deferred tax assets 4,470 6,536 Other assets 3,461 3,287 Total Assets $ 322,707 $ 345,822 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,247 $ 23,506 Income tax payable 113 3 Current portion of lease liability 27,214 27,866 Other accrued liabilities 32,756 31,916 Total Current Liabilities 86,330 83,291 Long-term debt, net 10,000 45,400 Long-term lease liability, net 103,786 103,353 Other long-term liabilities 3,836 5,009 Total Liabilities 203,952 237,053 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 44,561,554 and 44,377,445 shares, respectively 4 4 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 128,582 127,997 Accumulated deficit (9,745 ) (19,180 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86 ) (52 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 118,755 108,769 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 322,707 $ 345,822





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales $ 92,112 $ 97,154 $ 292,688 $ 307,230 Cost of sales 32,549 32,542 104,285 104,754 Gross profit 59,563 64,612 188,403 202,476 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,734 59,109 173,715 182,459 Income from operations 2,829 5,503 14,688 20,017 Interest expense (453 ) (319 ) (1,920 ) (786 ) Income before income taxes 2,376 5,184 12,768 19,231 Provision for income taxes (532 ) (1,361 ) (3,333 ) (4,981 ) Net income $ 1,844 $ 3,823 $ 9,435 $ 14,250 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,522,768 50,423,923 43,385,316 50,674,870 Diluted 43,733,706 50,717,426 43,555,988 51,080,404

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin rate 64.7 % 66.5 % 64.4 % 65.9 % SG&A expense rate 61.6 % 60.8 % 59.4 % 59.4 % Income from operations margin rate 3.1 % 5.7 % 5.0 % 6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 9.0 % 12.6 % 11.0 % 13.2 %





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 9,435 $ 14,250 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,394 19,011 Amortization of debt issuance costs 193 363 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment (51 ) - Impairment charges 618 - Non-cash lease expense 19,561 19,418 Stock based compensation 1,072 1,617 Deferred income taxes 2,066 320 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (90 ) (902 ) Inventories 22,242 (24,305 ) Other current assets, net (302 ) (3,479 ) Accounts payable 2,490 1,831 Income tax receivable / payable 3,533 (263 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,989 ) (20,676 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 56,172 7,185 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,046 ) (10,340 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 58 - Net cash used in investing activities (10,988 ) (10,340 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt (50,400 ) (45,000 ) Advances on line of credit 15,000 70,400 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 - Employee taxes paid for shares withheld (491 ) (724 ) Repurchases of common stock - (15,545 ) Debt issuance costs - (360 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (35,887 ) 8,771 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (30 ) (75 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,267 5,541 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 7,759 10,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 17,026 $ 15,554 Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,371 $ 12,423 Restricted cash 655 3,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 17,026 $ 15,554 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 986 $ 129 Cash paid for interest 1,960 882 Cash (received) paid for income taxes, net (2,266 ) 4,922