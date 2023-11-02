(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc
Press release
November 2, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director
Susanna Kemppinen (M. Econ.) has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director. She will start in this position on December 1, 2023.
Susanna Kemppinen joins Aspo from Neste, where she has worked as Investor Relations Manager and as Communications Manager. Before that she worked as Financial Communications Manager at Stora Enso.
Kemppinen will report to Taru Uotila, SVP Legal, HR and Sustainability.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264,
DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.
Attachment
2023_11_2_Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director
Attachments 2023_11_2_Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director...
MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107358987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.