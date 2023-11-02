(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc

Press release

November 2, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director

Susanna Kemppinen (M. Econ.) has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director. She will start in this position on December 1, 2023.

Susanna Kemppinen joins Aspo from Neste, where she has worked as Investor Relations Manager and as Communications Manager. Before that she worked as Financial Communications Manager at Stora Enso.

Kemppinen will report to Taru Uotila, SVP Legal, HR and Sustainability.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264,

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

