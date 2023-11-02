R1 RCM Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Results:



Revenue of $572.8 million, up $76.8 million or 15.5% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net income of $1.3 million, compared to net loss of $29.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $161.5 million, up $37.5 million or 30.2% compared to the same period last year.



“Our strong third quarter results demonstrate our team's dedication to innovation and efficient execution of our strategy to deliver customer solutions that improve revenues, lower costs and increase patient satisfaction,” said Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of R1.“Our expertise, unit economic advantage and technology enablement continue to make us a preferred market partner for providers. We are confident in our ability to strengthen our provider relationships, drive sustainable value over the long term, and increase demand for our solutions.”

“We sustained our positive momentum in the third quarter with financial results on track to achieve our guidance for the year,” added Jennifer Williams, chief financial officer.“Continued growth across the business, margin improvement from operational excellence and ongoing innovation position us well to deliver increased value to customers and shareholders over the long term.”

2023 Outlook

For 2023, R1 expects to generate:



Revenue of $2,255 million to $2,275 million

GAAP operating income of $130 million to $140 million Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $615 million



Conference Call and Webcast Details

R1's management team will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at r1rcm.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by R1's management team in financial and operational decision making, the Company supplements its GAAP consolidated financial statements with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of services, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before net interest income/expense, income tax provision/benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2, L.P. (“CoyCo 2”) share-based compensation expense, and certain other items, including business acquisition costs, integration costs, technology transformation, strategic initiatives, the global business services center expansion project in the Philippines, and facility-exit charges. Non-GAAP cost of services is defined as GAAP cost of services less share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to cost of services. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses less share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to selling, general and administrative expenses. Net debt is defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reconciled to operating income guidance, the most closely comparable available GAAP measure.

Our board of directors and management team use adjusted EBITDA as (i) one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and (ii) a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain executive incentive compensation programs, as well as for incentive compensation programs for employees. Non-GAAP cost of services and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is used as a supplemental measure of our liquidity.

Tables 4 through 9 present a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“designed,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“see,”“seek,”“target,”“would,” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risk and uncertainties related to: (i) economic downturns and market conditions beyond the Company's control, including periods of inflation; (ii) the quality of global financial markets; (iii) the Company's ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisition of Cloudmed; (iv) the Company's ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; (v) the development of markets for the Company's revenue cycle management offering; (vi) variability in the lead time of prospective customers; (vii) competition within the market; (viii) breaches or failures of the Company's information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer's data; (ix) delayed or unsuccessful implementation of the Company's technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; (x) disruptions in or damages to the Company's global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; (xi) the volatility of the Company's stock price; and (xii) the Company's substantial indebtedness. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any other periodic reports that the Company may file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company's forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in the Company's assumptions, may cause the Company's views to change. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

516-743-5184



Media Relations:

Allison+Partners

Amanda Critelli









