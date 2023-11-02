Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Results Of National Security Advisors' Meeting In Malta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan agreed on the need to hold an additional consultative meeting of national security advisors from the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On behalf of the President of Ukraine, in the framework of the ongoing dialogue with the allies, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan,” the report states.

The parties discussed the results of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which took place last week in Malta, where plans to implement the five points of the Formula were considered.

The interlocutors agreed on the need to hold an additional consultative meeting of national security advisors from the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France.

Yermak thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden, his administration, both houses of Congress and all Americans for their support and assistance to Ukraine in its struggle for life, independence and freedom in Europe.

A reminder that, on October 28-29, 2023, Malta hosted the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

