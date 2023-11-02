Elderly Man Found Dead Following Russian Air Strike On Kherson Region's Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man, 72, has been found dead following Russia's air strike on the Kherson region's Beryslav, which took place on November 1, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The body of a 72-year-old man has been discovered today. He was killed in Russia's air strike on the town of Beryslav on November 1, 2023,” the report states.

Around 10:30 a.m., November 2, 2023, Russian troops shelled a settlement in the Kakhovka district, killing another man. According to the preliminary data, the enemy used artillery weapons.

Around 11:10 a.m., November 2, 2023, Russian invaders launched artillery strikes on a settlement in the Beryslav district. A man, 64, was injured and taken to hospital.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.