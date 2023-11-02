Young Composer Describes Outcome Of Musical Forum As Step In Right Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Composing is one of the most important aspects of music
creation. Making music requires the understanding of multiple
musical aspects and demands the necessary conditions for a composer
to demonstrate his masterpiece.
The First Musical Forum held in Azerbaijan covered key issues in
music making.
Through discussions, the forum participants generated new ideas
that will help to reflect issues that should be considered in the
music field.
A member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Ilaha Qismat,
described the outcome of the Musical Forum as a step in the right
direction.
She underlined that the forum ideas voiced many significant
proposals that will be brought to practical implementation.
"The Musical Forum can serve as an important tool in setting
main goals in Azerbaijan's music industry. Many promising ideas
were voiced at the forum," the young composer told AZERNEWS .
"In their remarks, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli,
rector of Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli and
chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist
Frangiz Alizade highlighted important aspects of music field.
People's Artist Frangiz Alizade spoke up about the current
challenges faced by composers in Azerbaijan. In her speech, Frangiz
Alizade also highlighted the activities of the Composers' Union,"
said Ilaha Qismat.
"Within the first panel session, the principal conductor and
artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev raised very important
issues, such as how composers should receive government orders for
writing and performing their music. Rector of the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova stated
at the forum that modern technologies should be incorporated into
the musical educational system," she added.
The composer underlined that the panel session was followed by
an open microphone format: cultural figures were invited to ask
questions and participate in the discussion.
It was brought to attention that children's operas are rarely
written and that there is a shortage of compositions for
traditional Azerbaijani instruments.
"Overall, holding events like this forum is crucial for the
music industry to ensure its flourishing and development," the
composer noted.
