Program Of German FM Baerbock's Visit To Azerbaijan Outlined

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The program of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit
to Azerbaijan has been announced. The information about it was
spread by the German Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
It was noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will
visit Baku for the first time on November 4, 2023, where she will
hold talks with her counterpart, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov.
It was stated that Germany is a supporter of sustainable peace
in the region and the early resumption of trilateral talks mediated
by Council of Europe President Charles Michel.
It should be noted that the legal framework between Azerbaijan
and Germany is quite wide. As of today, 77 documents have been
signed in this sphere, and 7 draft documents are under
consideration.
Over the past 30 years, economic relations between the two
countries have reached a high level. More than 200 German companies
are registered in Azerbaijan, of which about 170 are members of the
German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber (AHK Azerbaijan). These
companies operate in such fields as energy, industry, agriculture,
transport, communications, construction, banking, insurance, and
trade.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $1.25
billion in 2022. Of this, Azerbaijan's exports accounted for $591.3
million, while imports accounted for $663.5 million. Over the past
year, Germany ranked 8th in the total volume of Azerbaijan's
foreign trade.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107358961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.