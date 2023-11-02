Program Of German FM Baerbock's Visit To Azerbaijan Outlined

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The program of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to Azerbaijan has been announced. The information about it was spread by the German Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Baku for the first time on November 4, 2023, where she will hold talks with her counterpart, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

It was stated that Germany is a supporter of sustainable peace in the region and the early resumption of trilateral talks mediated by Council of Europe President Charles Michel.

It should be noted that the legal framework between Azerbaijan and Germany is quite wide. As of today, 77 documents have been signed in this sphere, and 7 draft documents are under consideration.

Over the past 30 years, economic relations between the two countries have reached a high level. More than 200 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan, of which about 170 are members of the German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber (AHK Azerbaijan). These companies operate in such fields as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, communications, construction, banking, insurance, and trade.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $1.25 billion in 2022. Of this, Azerbaijan's exports accounted for $591.3 million, while imports accounted for $663.5 million. Over the past year, Germany ranked 8th in the total volume of Azerbaijan's foreign trade.