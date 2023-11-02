Clearside Biomedical Announces Presentations At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2023 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that multiple oral and poster presentations will be delivered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 Annual Meeting taking place November 3 – 6, 2023 in San Francisco, CA. AAO is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.



Presentations will be delivered by leading physicians on behalf of Clearside and the Company's commercial and development partners:

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Suprachoroidal CLS-AX (Axitinib Injectable Suspension) in nAMD Patients in a Phase 1/2A Study, OASIS

Presenter: Rahul N. Khurana, M.D.

Session: PO514 - Scientific Poster

Date/Time: On Demand

Title: Experience With Triamcinolone Acetonide Suprachoroidal Injection for Uveitic Macular Edema: A Physician Survey

Presenter: Michael A. Singer, M.D.

Session: PO603 - Scientific Poster

Date/Time: On Demand

Title: ALTITUDE: Suprachoroidal Delivery of ABBV-RGX-314 Investigational Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy

Presenter: Mark R. Barakat M.D.

Session: RET10 Section VIII: Late Breaking Developments, Part I

Date/Time: Friday, November 3, 2023; 3:53 pm PT

Title: ALTITUDE: A Phase 2 Dose-Escalation Study Evaluating Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D.

Session: PA051

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov 5, 2023; 4:09 pm PT

Title: A Phase 2 Trial of Belzupacap Sarotalocan, a Targeted Investigational Therapy for Choroidal Melanoma via Suprachoroidal Administration

Presenter: Carol L. Shields, M.D.

Session: PA069

Date/Time: Monday, November 6, 2023; 11:54 am PT

About Clearside's Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) Injection Platform and SCS Microinjector®

Clearside's patent protected, proprietary suprachoroidal space (SCS®) injection treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye, where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's unique platform is inherently flexible and intended to work with established and new formulations of medications. Clearside's patented SCS Microinjector® can deliver a wide variety of drug candidates into the suprachoroidal space, providing targeted delivery to potentially improve efficacy and compartmentalization of medication to reduce or eliminate toxic effects on non-diseased cells. The SCS Microinjector system comprises a syringe, a custom-designed hub, and two 30-gauge hollow microneedles of varying lengths, each less than 1.2 millimeters, optimizing insertion and suprachoroidal administration of drugs.

About CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)

CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) is a proprietary suspension of axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. Axitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), currently approved as an oral tablet formulation to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma, that achieves pan-VEGF blockade, directly inhibiting VEGF receptors-1, -2, and -3 with high potency and specificity. Clearside believes this broad VEGF blockade may have efficacy advantages over existing retinal therapies by acting at a different level of the angiogenesis cascade and may benefit patients who sub-optimally respond to current, more narrowly focused anti-VEGF therapies. Suprachoroidal injection of this proprietary suspension of axitinib has demonstrated meaningful potential in preclinical studies in multiple species and in a Phase 1/2a wet AMD clinical trial in which CLS-AX was well tolerated and demonstrated an excellent safety profile. With suprachoroidal administration of axitinib, there is the potential to achieve prolonged duration and targeted delivery to affected tissue layers while limiting drug exposure to the front of the eye. Clearside is developing CLS-AX as a long-acting therapy for the treatment of retinal diseases.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside's SCS injection platform, utilizes the Company's patented SCS Microinjector®, the first and only FDA-approved way to access the suprachoroidal space. Clearside's SCS Microinjector enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE ® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company's lead suprachoroidal development program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), is in Phase 2b clinical testing for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“believe”,“expect”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of Clearside's suprachoroidal delivery technology and SCS Microinjector®. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2023, Clearside's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023 and Clearside's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

