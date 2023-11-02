Havila Shipping ASA: Equinor Energy Has Extended The Contract For The PSV Havila Charisma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor Energy has extended the contract for Havila Charisma by exercising one year option to mid December 2024.

Equinor Energy has three additional options, each of one year for the period to mid December 2027.

