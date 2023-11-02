               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Havila Shipping ASA: Equinor Energy Has Extended The Contract For The PSV Havila Charisma


11/2/2023 7:18:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor Energy has extended the contract for Havila Charisma by exercising one year option to mid December 2024.
Equinor Energy has three additional options, each of one year for the period to mid December 2027.

Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




