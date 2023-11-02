               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Serviceman Of Azerbaijani Army Is Awarded At International Event In China


11/2/2023 7:18:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army took part in the International Seminar on the Chinese Path to Modernization held in the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

During the international seminar, Lieutenant Colonel Elkhan Farzaliyev invited to the event for distinctions in social activities at the international educational institution where he studies, delivered a speech on the topics of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Azerbaijani serviceman, whose speech was commended in the seminar attended by 55 students from 36 countries, was awarded an honorary certificate.

