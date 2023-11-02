Serviceman Of Azerbaijani Army Is Awarded At International Event In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army took part in the
International Seminar on the Chinese Path to Modernization held in
the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.
During the international seminar, Lieutenant Colonel Elkhan
Farzaliyev invited to the event for distinctions in social
activities at the international educational institution where he
studies, delivered a speech on the topics of Azerbaijani-Chinese
relations and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Azerbaijani serviceman, whose speech was commended in the
seminar attended by 55 students from 36 countries, was awarded an
honorary certificate.
