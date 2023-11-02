Monte Carlo Announces Nominations For MEWS World Awards 2024: Celebrating Web3 Pioneers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEWS Summit 2023

MEWS Summit 2023, Leo Pearlman

The MEWS Awards Charity Gala, Under The High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco

MONACO, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Monte Carlo, gleaming under the Mediterranean sun, unveils the nominations for the prestigious MEWS World Award 2024. This event honors avant-garde thinkers and visionaries driving the Web3, AI, NFTs, and Metaverse domains.

Distinguished jury members, including industry experts and leaders, meticulously handpicked the deserving winners. H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco himself presented the MEWS award in the category SPORTS to John Linden for Mythical Games x NFL Rivals, the latest interoperable metaverse and NFT based game, shattering Apple Store download records in 2022.

As web3 continues its rise, Monte Carlo proudly prepares to host the elite Metaverse Summit and Awards from 14-17 May 2024, welcoming nominees and select guests. The nomination process for the MEWS Award is now underway, concluding on January 15, 2024.

A Clarion Call: Stellar Web3 enterprises, AR, VR, VX, AI, and Blockchain : Highlight your revolutionary contributions this May.

Recognizing the 2023 Legends: Adelina Mattera earned acclaim with the Community Award for 'World of Women'. Equitier's visionary chairman, Thomas Chenu, clinched the Rising Star Award. Sam Altman, the genius behind Chat GPT, was recognized with the Pioneer Award. Meanwhile, VNCCII, or Samantha Tauber, redefined Metaverse music, securing the Music Award.

Sustainability, the need of the hour, found a champion in Tate Dooley, receiving the Better World Award for Backyard Farming. Daichi Mori's exquisite NFT ensemble won unanimous applause, while Zepeto x Bvlgari were celebrated for steering Asia's monumental Metaverse endeavor. Made by Eden's profound impact didn't go unnoticed, and the wizards at Magic Leap earned accolades for innovation.

Criteria for these accolades capture influence, societal footprint, inventiveness, artistry, and aptness for the category. Nominations encapsulate the best and brightest of the global Web3 sphere. Trailblazers, your time is now! Spotlight your Web3 marvels on the official MEWS portal at themews. Anticipation for MEWS 2024 is electrifying!

Steven Saltzman

Advance - Beyond Visibility

77678639822

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram