Professor Munjed Al Muderis To Lead Clinic At Paley European Institute In Warsaw On December 13Th

The Paley European Institute

Professor Al Muderis in surgery

Professor Al Muderis leading a clinic on December 13th at the Paley European Institute, dedicated to the Limb reconstruction and osseointegration procedure.

- The Osseointegration GroupWARSAW, POLAND, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Munjed Al Muderis, the Australian orthopaedic surgeon, will be leading a clinic in Warsaw on December 13th at the Paley European Institute (PEI) dedicated to follow up patients and new patients of the Limb reconstruction and osseointegration procedure.Osseointegration is a revolutionary option for amputees facing challenges with socket fitting or persistent pain and stands at the forefront of innovative orthopaedic solutions.In April 2023, the Limb Reconstruction Centre (LRC), Sydney, and the Paley European Institute (PEI), Warsaw, announced the successful launch of the Limb Reconstruction and Osseointegration clinic in Warsaw, Poland. The occasion marked the initiation of a collaboration between LRC and PEI, dedicated to establishing a cutting-edge facility in Europe, providing advanced limb reconstruction and osseointegration services.The December clinic will be led by Professor Al Muderis and surgeons from LRC and PEI will attend, including Dr Karolina Siwicka, Dr Michał Deszczyński and Dr Tomasz Albrewczynski. The clinic will offer individuals the chance to benefit from the expertise of Professor Al Muderis, representing a rare opportunity for patients with complex lower limb conditions and amputee patients seeking transformative solutions for limb-related challenges.Surgeries will be conducted on the 14th and 15th of December, with several patients already booked.The Limb Reconstruction and Osseointegration clinic stands at the forefront of medical innovation, boasting state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest advancements in orthopaedic technology. A multidisciplinary team of expert surgeons, physiotherapists, and prosthetists will collaborate to provide comprehensive, personalised care tailored to each patient's unique needs.To secure the opportunity to benefit from Professor Al Muderis' expertise during his visit at PEI, patients are encouraged to make bookings through .LRC and PEI look forward to welcoming patients from across Europe, offering the opportunity of an innovative and revolutionary treatment in orthopaedic care.To find out more about the osseointegration technique, please visit:To find out more about the Paley European Institute, please visit:

