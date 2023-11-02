Wilson Restaurant Supply Joins The CES Family Of Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wilson Restaurant Supply

CES Nationwide adds a new geography with acquisition of Wilson Restaurant Supply in Cedar Falls Iowa

- Jeff Wilson, President of Wilson, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CES Nationwide , (CES) Acquires Wilson Restaurant Supply , (Wilson) Leading seller of Restaurant equipment and service in Iowa.CES Nationwide (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service, has acquired Wilson Restaurant Supply, a leading seller of Food Equipment and Service to restaurants. The transaction closed on Oct 31st, 2023, and an official announcement was made to Wilson's employees at the Company's Cedar Falls headquarters November 1st. The acquisition is a continuation of CES' efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. Cook M&A (cookma), PFS (pfs-law), and Miller Cooper (millercooper) were advisors to the transaction.“Wilson Restaurant Supply is an impressive business serving much of Iowa. The Wilson brothers, Jeff and Jamie, along with their spouses Jill and Nikki, have built a large and respected business. We are honored to welcome the Wilson team to our CES Family of Companies ,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES.“We are extremely excited for the Wilson employees. The combination with CES creates opportunities for growth. Combining Wilson and the other Food Service Dealers in the CES Family will make a powerful company going forward. We like the strategy of providing family company service with the buying power, resources, and training a larger company like CES provides” said Jamie Wilson, Vice President of Wilson.“The CES Family of Companies has over 60 Field Service Technicians. It is an exciting time for our service department and a real opportunity to bring more value to our customers.” said Jeff Wilson, President of Wilson.The acquisition of Wilson fits into CES' strategy to be the regional leader in food Equipment, Supplies, and Service. Through the acquisition, CES grows its network of Food Service Dealers and expands our footprint to the state of Iowa. As our seventh acquisition in 2.5 years, we continue to provide opportunities for employees and better value for customers.Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said“We are thrilled to welcome the Wilson's and the entire Wilson team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most of all, our talented employees. The acquisition of Wilson is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”About CES NationwideFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Upper Midwest. CES is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for its customers and the communities in which it operates. In 2018, CES partnered with Cooper Management, LLC to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit cesfamilyofcompaniesAbout Cooper Management, LLCCooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.Media Contact:Tyler JeffreyCEO708-497-0831CESNationwide

