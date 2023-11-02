Rupee Beer Premiers Its Highly Anticipated India Pale Ale Ahead Of India's Largest Holiday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The renowned beer company is looking to put the“I” back into IPA with its Diwali release

- Van and Sumit SharmaBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For those across the U.S. who celebrate Diwali, Rupee Beer is giving revelers a new reason to rejoice with the launch of the brand's first India Pale Ale (IPA).While IPAs are beloved across the world, many people are unaware of the history behind this popular style of beer. Given“India” is in the name, many assume the style originated in India. In reality, the beer was invented in England. And today, many beers popular in India are American-style pale lagers. To understand the nuances of the IPA and its evolution, a quick history lesson is due.Today's IPAs originated in 19th-century British India. Known as the British Raj, the British ruled India for almost 90 years, starting in 1858 when the rule of the East India Company was transferred to the Crown of Queen Victoria. During this colonial era in history, English ales were sent to India for the British Indian army and British citizens living in India to enjoy. During the long six-month voyage by sea, beer would often spoil; thus, extra hops were added to act as a natural preservative.Over the last decade, the popularity of IPAs has exploded in America. Nearly every craft brewery these days has a flagship IPA. IPAs are intensely flavorful and tend to have higher ABV, which may add to their allure. From a juicy New England IPA to bitter West Coast IPAs, there is a range of aromas, tasting notes, and endless versatility with this style of beer.As a result of the deep impacts the British Empire had around the globe, its time in India surely made a crossroads in the world of beer today. As a result of the long voyages to India, the taste of its beers became more hoppy and bitter, much like the popular IPAs of today.Now, inspired by the popularity of IPAs in the U.S. and the growing demands of its customers, Rupee Beer is launching its long-anticipated IPA and putting India back into India Pale Ale with its IPA Diwali release.Rupee's world-renowned master beer brewer from England, cited as one of the most influential players in craft beer, having launched over 100+ global beer brands, has crafted a British-Indian style IPA with a subtle hop character and smooth finish.Rupee Beer is no stranger to success. The brand has been named Best Beer for World Food and has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, The Boston Globe, and numerous other global publications. With all of its beers, including its new IPA, Rupee is on a mission to create easy-to-drink beers that dismantle the traditional beer-drinking experience.Rupee focuses on the way its beers are brewed and how consumers of the beer feel when pairing beer and global flavors. Rupee's award-winning recipe is brewed with rice, maize, malted barley, and three types of unique hops, giving it a super smooth and light feel with lower levels of gas and fizz.Fifth-generation entrepreneurs and sons of Indian restaurateurs Van and Sumit Sharma, founders of Rupee Beer, found themselves continually frustrated they could never find Indian beer in Maine--the least diverse state in America--where their family immigrated to from the U.K. in the early 90's. They decided to not only create their own beer but also set out to change the food and beverage industry in a bold and diverse way."Being Indian, born in London, and having grown up in the States, we knew in our journey as a beer brand that the time was going to come to give the public what they had been asking for as an Indian beer company," the brothers said. "The number one question we get at craft beer festivals across America has been "Where is your IPA?" Ahead of the largest holiday in India, Diwali, we are excited to premier our highly anticipated India Pale Ale brewed to the original style of an English ale.”Rupee Beer became the first Indian-inspired brand to be sold at select national retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Total Wine, as well as top international restaurants and liquor stores. It also was recently sold at Fenway Park as the first Indian brand sold at Major League Professional Sports.To learn more about Rupee Beer, visit .

