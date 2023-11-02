Flower Turbines Releases Emergency Use Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flower Turbines announces its latest product, the Survival Unit, an emergency use product designed to provide wind power in critical situations.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines , a leading innovator in small wind energy solutions, announces its latest product, the Survival Unit . This emergency use product is designed to provide wind power in critical situations like storm blackouts, grid outages, and disaster relief, while also offering an exciting new dimension for recreational activities such as camping.There has been a recent increase in blackouts nationwide, one case being the 2021 Texas snowstorm that caused grid failure and resulted in the loss of many lives. The Survival Unit is a small wind turbine that can survive high winds (view the durability testing video here: ) and is mounted on a detachable cooler with wheels. Keep it in your garage and wheel it out when needed. Its electronics plug easily into a smart battery . One battery can be used while the other is charging. This product represents a significant step toward ensuring that individuals and communities can be prepared and have some energy independence, reducing their reliance on fossil fuels, which are polluting and require a supply chain, during emergencies and natural disasters.The turbine has been tested at 125 mph wind with no mechanical problems. It also starts below 2 miles per hour (most turbines start at 6). That is merely an indication of the quality of the aerodynamics and engineering. It is quiet, portable, and durable. Survival units can be purchased at .The Flower Turbines Survival Unit is a decentralized, emergency use product that uses wind energy to provide power for battery charging for powering critical equipment, communication devices, and emergency lighting during grid outages, storm blackouts, and other power disruptions when it is windy. Ideal use would be to use one battery while the other is charging.For more energy and more protection, Flower Turbines also offers larger sizes and groups of turbines. Smaller ones can be purchased online at and larger sizes by project by emailing or, in the EU,Taxpayers may be able to get up to 30% in tax credits when they purchase and install a qualifying residential or business small wind system, find out more here:Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website:- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Flower Turbines is accepting investments atFollow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:US Website:EU Website:LinkedIn US:LinkedIn EU:Facebook US:Facebook EU:Instagram:Twitter: (@flowerturbines)Vimeo:Youtube:Contact the US team atContact the EU team atIf you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:For our luxury artistic brand:Facebook:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

