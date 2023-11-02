S. Korea Shares Rich Cultural Output At Sharjah Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Humoud Al-Shaiji)
SHARJAH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Under the theme "unlimited imagination" South Korea -- the guest of honor of the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair -- had set course to share the country's rich culture, history, and knowledge with Arab and international audiences during the course of this prestigious event.
The South Korean pavilion have seen a huge influx of the fair's visitors with over 200 pieces of art and literature on display.
The pavilion will be hosting 25 media, art, and cultural guests eager to share Korean culture with the regional audiences. (end)
