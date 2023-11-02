Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Secretaries-General Of Arab Parliaments Association's Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Chairman of the Association of General Secretaries of the Arab Parliaments and Qatari Secretary General of the Shura Council Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ibrahim Al-Fadala on the occasion of his visit to the country. (end) nma

