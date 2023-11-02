Drug-Free Tennessee Encourages Youth To ‘Reverse Trick-Or-Treat’

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) To protect youth from the disastrous effects of abusing drugs, Drug-Free Tennessee is bringing the truth directly to students and the community during Halloween.

Halloween for many means trick-or-treating to fill bags with candy, but this year Drug-Free Tennessee wants kids to do something more – spread the truth about drugs to each home they visit.







Tennessee, US, 2nd November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The reason? The last week of October is known across the country as Red Ribbon Week, commemorating DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who died in the line of duty in 1985.“Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country,” according to imdrugfree, and it occurs during the last week of October each year. This is the best time to educate people and help prevent drug abuse.

With the last week of October coinciding with Halloween, organizers encouraged parents of young children to participate, having their children distribute Truth About Drugs booklets after they get treats while out on Halloween. This further helps the kids remain healthy and safe during the holiday.

Drug-Free Tennessee began observing Red Ribbon Week in Tennessee in 2009 by distributing copies of The Truth About Drugs booklets, which help young people understand what drugs are and how they affect the user. The group also visits school classrooms to deliver a seminar to students utilizing the documentary The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories. Drug-Free South has provided seminars to students in over thirty counties in Tennessee.

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, an international non-profit organization. Its materials demonstrate the dangers of drugs through factual information and interviews with former addicts giving personal perspectives on each of the substances covered. For more information, visit drugfreetn.