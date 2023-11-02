Oakridge Remodeling Continues To Outshine Counterparts; Wins A Consumer Choice Award Yet Again!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The team of licensed contractors takes pride in transforming ideas into reality, ensuring that every aspect of the client's vision is meticulously incorporated into the final design.

"We are thrilled to receive the Consumer Choice Award once again. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to exceed our clients' expectations"

Regina, SK, 2nd November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Oakridge Remodeling, a stalwart in the home renovation industry, proudly announces its latest triumph as the recipient of the esteemed Consumer Choice Award for yet another consecutive year. This accolade underscores Oakridge Remodeling's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in the competitive realm of home renovations.

Boasting a impressive 17 years of industry experience, Oakridge Remodeling has firmly established itself as a leader in crafting innovative and personalized home transformations. With an extensive portfolio comprising 670 successful projects and a legion of more than 467 delighted clients in Regina, Oakridge Remodeling stands as a testament to quality workmanship and customer-centric values.

Founded by the visionary Jason Meier, Oakridge Remodeling has consistently demonstrated a passion for turning houses into dream homes. Jason Meier's leadership and the dedicated team of professional contractors at Oakridge are the driving force behind the company's success. Their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has been the cornerstone of Oakridge Remodeling's enduring success.

Specializing in a wide array of home renovation services, Oakridge Remodeling caters to diverse needs, including bathroom remodeling, kitchen renovations, basement finishing, plumbing services, and comprehensive home maintenance. The company's versatility and proficiency in delivering high-quality services have set them apart from the competition.

One of Oakridge Remodeling's key strengths lies in its ability to understand and adapt to the unique requirements of each project. This attention to detail, coupled with an unwavering commitment to timelines and budgets, has earned Oakridge Remodeling the trust and loyalty of its extensive clientele.

In an industry marked by evolving trends and technologies, Oakridge Remodeling remains at the forefront, utilizing cutting-edge techniques and materials to ensure modern, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing results. The company's dedication to staying abreast of industry innovations positions them as trendsetters, offering clients the latest in design, functionality, and energy efficiency.

Speaking to us about their services, a representative of the company stated,“Our commitment to professionalism and providing modern home renovation solutions is exactly what sets us apart from our competition. Our home remodeling, maintenance, and plumbing services are tailored to meet each of our clients' needs and requirements. Our team is licensed and equipped with leading-edge tools and techniques that will bring your vision to life.”

The Consumer Choice Award, a prestigious recognition bestowed upon Oakridge Remodeling, is a testament to the company's consistent delivery of exceptional services. This award, determined by the voice of the consumers, reflects the trust and satisfaction of the community in Oakridge Remodeling's ability to transform their visions into reality.

As Oakridge Remodeling looks to the future, its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction remains unwavering. The company's stellar track record, backed by numerous satisfied clients and a rich portfolio of successful projects, solidifies Oakridge Remodeling's position as the go-to choice for home renovations in Regina.

About Oakridge Remodeling

Oakridge Remodeling, founded by Jason Meier, is a leading home renovation company in Regina with 17 years of experience. Specializing in bathroom remodeling, kitchen renovations, basement finishing, plumbing services, and home maintenance, Oakridge Remodeling has completed 670 projects with over 467 satisfied clients, earning them the prestigious Consumer Choice Award for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

