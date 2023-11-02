Belkin underscores design excellence with new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch

(MENAFN- BCW Global) MIDDLE EAST– November 02, 2023 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe, an elegant charging solution for iPhone and Apple Watch. Engineered with official MagSafe technology, fast-charging capabilities for Apple Watch, and adjustable iPhone viewing angles from 0 to 70 degrees, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock delivers versatile form and premium-quality function. Its aesthetically elevated design incorporates post-consumer recycled materials and features soft edges and an effortlessly stylish shape to perfectly complement a thoughtfully curated space.



Modern Design

Introducing two neutral colorways – sand and charcoal – and color-matched chrome finishes, the dock achieves a stunning stone-like appearance, blending seamlessly into its environment whether it’s placed on a nightstand, kitchen counter or desk.



Compact in size with an adjustable MagSafe dock from 0 to 70 degrees, the BoostCharge Pro dock elegantly showcases the iPhone display making it the perfect accessory for FaceTime or StandBy. In each location where the iPhone is placed on the BoostCharge Pro dock, StandBy will remember the user’s preferred view, whether that's a clock, photos, or widgets.



Faster Wireless Charging for iPhone and Apple Watch

The dock is Made for MagSafe, delivering the fastest possible wireless charge for iPhone 12 models and later, at up to 15W. It can fully charge Apple Watch Series 7 and later from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra models from 0% to 80% in about an hour. It ships with a 30W USB-C PD power supply.



Better for the Planet

Reinforcing Belkin’s ongoing commitment to build products more responsibly, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock utilizes a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in its product housing, and outer packaging that is 100% plastic-free and made with forest-certified paper.



Pricing and Availability

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe will be available to order beginning November 7 for 499 AED on appleand coming soon to select retailers worldwide.



Media kit is available for download HERE.







