(MENAFN) During a televised government meeting on economic matters, President Vladimir Putin criticized the sanctions proposals from Western nations, describing them as increasingly absurd.



One such example is Lithuania's recent suggestion to include an embargo on items like buttons, nails, and sewing appliances in the 12th round of EU sanctions against Russia, which is currently under discussion by the member states.



Additionally, the Australian government expanded its export ban against Russia by adding items like drilling tools, press machines, stamping equipment, punching devices, as well as television and sound recorders. This broader ban also encompasses products such as boilers, machinery, and mechanical appliances.



“Our partners are now taking their fantasies to the absurd, banning the import of screwdrivers, needles, and so on to Russia,” Putin declared. “Well, the less junk, the better. There is less chance that bed bugs will be exported to us from major European cities,” he continued, indicating the new plague in several EU nations.



The Russian president has stated that the West has implemented several sanctions packages so far, but has “practically become entangled” in its own bans.



“They tried to punish us, but in the end, as we see… they hit their own economies,” Putin declared.



The President also expressed his anticipation of an escalation in sanctions and urged the Russian government to prepare for the possibility of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Putin cautioned that actions akin to the sabotage of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines might be considered as a last resort when sanctions run their course.

