Veterans Guardian Proudly Announces Sponsorship Of The 2023 Moore County Walk To End Alzheimer's

, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and honoring our nation's veterans, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's. This partnership underscores Veterans Guardian's commitment to the well-being of veterans and their loved ones.

The 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's, a significant community event, took place on September 30th in Pinehurst, NC. Alzheimer's is a disease that affects not only the elderly but also many veterans and their families, making this sponsorship particularly meaningful for Veterans Guardian.

By sponsoring this event, Veterans Guardian aims to emphasize the importance of community support in the fight against Alzheimer's and to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and their families when dealing with this devastating disease.

"Veterans Guardian was honored to sponsor the 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Bill Taylor, COO at Veterans Guardian. "Alzheimer's disease touches the lives of many, including veterans who have served our country. By supporting this event, we hope to highlight the unique challenges faced by these brave individuals and their families while also contributing to the collective effort to find a cure."

Participants from all walks of life, including veterans and their families, came together to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research and support services. The event included a memorable walk, inspiring stories, and opportunities to connect with local organizations like Veterans Guardian.

Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's will contribute to Alzheimer's research, patient care, and caregiver support. Veterans Guardian's sponsorship will not only assist in advancing these critical initiatives but will also provide a platform for veterans and their families to connect with the resources they need.

The 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's exemplifies the power of community, unity, and compassion in the face of a formidable adversary. With Veterans Guardian's support, this event helped make an even more significant impact, underlining the importance of recognizing and addressing Alzheimer's within the veteran community.

About Veterans Guardian: Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for due to their honorable service to the nation. Learn more at /

