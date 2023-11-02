Aptiv Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Revenue Growth and Record Adjusted Operating Earnings DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV ), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $5.76 per diluted share. Excluding special items, third quarter earnings totaled $1.30 per diluted share. Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include : -- U.S. GAAP revenue of

$5.1 billion, an increase of 11% Revenue increased 7% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions; growth over market of 2% based on AWM1 of 5% -- U.S. GAAP net income of

$1,629 million, diluted earnings per share of $5.76 Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $1.30 -- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of

8.7% Adjusted Operating Income margin of 11.0%, Adjusted Operating Income of $560 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%; Adjusted EBITDA of $727 million -- Generated

$746 million of cash from operations Year-to-Date Financial Highlights Include : -- U.S. GAAP revenue of

$15.1 billion, an increase of 18% Revenue increased 16% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions; growth over market of 5% based on AWM1 of 11% -- U.S. GAAP net income of

$2,004 million, diluted earnings per share of $7.17 Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $3.46 -- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of

8.0% Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.1%, Adjusted Operating Income of $1,527 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3%; Adjusted EBITDA of $2,016 million -- Generated

$1,272 million of cash from operations -- Returned $98 million to shareholders through share repurchases

1 Represents global vehicle production weighted to the geographic regions in which the Company generates its revenue ("AWM").

"Building off the momentum of a strong first half, Aptiv delivered another solid quarter of financial results," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "The automotive industry is on a clear path towards the fully electrified, software-defined vehicle, and Aptiv is uniquely positioned to enable this transformation. We have successfully leveraged our full system-level capabilities to provide customers with solutions that deliver better performance and greater flexibility, all at lower cost, as reflected in our record year-to-date new business awards of $27 billion. Our solutions and capabilities, combined with a relentless focus on execution and operational excellence, will continue to drive a more resilient and profitable business."

Third

Quarter 2023 Results

For the three months ended September

30, 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $5.1 billion, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue increased by 7% in the third quarter. This reflects growth of 10% in Europe, 10% in North America, 2% in Asia, which was flat in China, and 12% in South America, our smallest region.

The Company reported third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP net income of $1,629 million and earnings of $5.76 per diluted share, compared to $286 million and $1.05 per diluted share in the prior year period. Third quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $367 million, or earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $364 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Third

quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $560 million, compared to $525 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased volumes in North America and Europe as well as pricing. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 11.0%, compared to 11.4% in the prior year period. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $226 million, an increase from $190 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the third quarter totaled $75 million, an increase from $58 million in the prior year period.

Tax benefit

in the third quarter of 2023 was $1,312 million, which primarily reflects a deferred tax benefit of approximately $1.4 billion recognized as a result of transactions entered into as part of a reorganization of the Company's corporate entity structure. Tax expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $59 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 14%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $746 million in the third quarter, compared to $437 million in the prior year period.

Year-to-Date 2023 Results

For the nine months ended September

30, 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $15.1 billion, an increase of 18% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue increased by 16% during the period. This reflects growth of 21% in Europe, 14% in North America, 13% in Asia, which includes growth of 11% in China, and 15% in South America, our smallest region.

For the 2023 year-to-date period, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $2,004 million and earnings of $7.17 per diluted share, compared to $298 million and $1.10 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-to-date Adjusted Net Income totaled $981 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, compared to $606 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company reported Adjusted Operating Income of $1,527 million for the nine months ended September

30, 2023, compared to $1,062 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 10.1% for the nine months ended September

30, 2023, compared to 8.3% in the prior year period, reflecting our revenue growth over market of 5%, increased global vehicle production, pricing and the results from our recent acquisitions. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $666 million, an increase from $574 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September

30, 2023 totaled $214 million, an increase from $157 million in the prior year period, which includes impacts from our $2.5 billion debt issuance in the first quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the Wind River Systems, Inc. acquisition and increased interest rates on our variable rate debt.

Tax benefit

for the nine months ended September

30, 2023 was $1,248 million, which primarily reflects a deferred tax benefit of approximately $1.4 billion recognized as a result of transactions entered into as part of a reorganization of the Company's corporate entity structure. Tax expense in the prior year period was $96 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 15%, which was impacted by the geographic mix of earnings and increased losses in certain jurisdictions where no tax benefit was recognized, including the impact of charges resulting from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of

$1,272 million

in the nine months ended September

30, 2023, compared to $330 million in the prior year period. As of

September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of

$1.8 billion

and total available liquidity of $4.3 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Tranche A Term Loan Early Prepayment

In October 2023, the entire remaining balance on the Tranche A Term Loan of $301 million was repaid utilizing cash on hand. No premium or penalty was incurred in connection with the repayment.

Share Repurchase Program

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares for approximately $98 million, leaving approximately $1.9 billion available for future share repurchases. All repurchased shares were retired.

Full Year 2023

Outlook

The Company's full year 2023 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2023 Net sales (1) $19,950 - $20,250 Adjusted EBITDA $2,755 - $2,855 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.8% - 14.1% Adjusted operating income $2,075 - $2,175 Adjusted operating income margin 10.4% - 10.7% Adjusted net income per share (2) $4.60 - $4.90 Cash flow from operations $2,000 Capital expenditures $950 Adjusted effective tax rate ~12.5%

(1)

The Company's full year 2023 financial guidance includes adverse impacts to revenue of approximately $180 million

as a result of the UAW

labor strikes initiated during the third quarter of 2023, assuming there are no further impacts

from work stoppages subsequent to the end of October 2023. (2)

The Company's full year 2023 financial guidance includes approximately $1.10 per diluted share for the anticipated

equity losses to be recognized by Aptiv

from the performance of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) today, which is accessible by dialing +1.800.239.9838 (U.S.) or +1.323.794.2588 (international) or through a webcast at aptiv . The conference ID number is 2903683. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Company's website. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs (which includes costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures), asset impairments and other related charges, compensation expense related to acquisitions and gains (losses) on business divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding for the period. The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding assumes the application of the if-converted method of share dilution, if not already applied for GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: global and regional economic conditions, including conditions affecting the credit market; global inflationary pressures; uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in predicting its future course and its impact on the global economy and the Company's future operations; uncertainties created by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and its impacts to the European and global economies and our operations in each country; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the cyclical nature of global automotive sales and production; the potential disruptions in the supply of and changes in the competitive environment for raw material and other components integral to the Company's products, including the ongoing semiconductor supply shortage; the Company's ability to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; potential changes to beneficial free trade laws and regulations such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; changes to tax laws; the ability of the Company to integrate and realize the expected benefits of recent transactions; the ability of the Company to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives; the ability of the Company to avoid or continue to operate during a strike, or partial work stoppage or slow down by any of its unionized employees or those of its principal customers; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain customers. Additional factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV

PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $





5,114

$





4,614

$



15,132

$



12,849 Operating expenses:













Cost of sales 4,221

3,821

12,615

11,027 Selling, general and administrative 360

275

1,055

835 Amortization 59

37

177

112 Restructuring 28

11

81

52 Total operating expenses 4,668

4,144

13,928

12,026 Operating income 446

470

1,204

823 Interest expense (75)

(58)

(214)

(157) Other income (expense), net 26

20

36

(44) Income before income taxes and equity loss 397

432

1,026

622 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,312

(59)

1,248

(96) Income before equity loss 1,709

373

2,274

526 Equity loss, net of tax (72)

(67)

(227)

(202) Net income 1,637

306

2,047

324 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8

5

15

(21) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest -

-

(1)

- Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,629

301

2,033

345 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends -

(15)

(29)

(47) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $





1,629

$







286

$





2,004

$







298















Diluted net income per share:













Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $







5.76

$







1.05

$







7.17

$







1.10 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 283.01

271.10

283.44

271.10

APTIV

PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)



(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $







1,808

$







1,531 Accounts receivable, net 3,647

3,433 Inventories 2,432

2,340 Other current assets 603

480 Total current assets 8,490

7,784 Long-term assets:





Property, net 3,579

3,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets 511

451 Investments in affiliates 1,498

1,723 Intangible assets, net 2,423

2,585 Goodwill 5,073

5,106 Other long-term assets 2,137

740 Total long-term assets 15,221

14,100 Total assets $





23,711

$





21,884 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $









43

$









31 Accounts payable 3,056

3,150 Accrued liabilities 1,597

1,684 Total current liabilities 4,696

4,865 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 6,419

6,460 Pension benefit obligations 372

354 Long-term operating lease liabilities 419

361 Other long-term liabilities 732

750 Total long-term liabilities 7,942

7,925 Total liabilities 12,638

12,790 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interest 93

96







Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 10,778

8,809 Noncontrolling interest 202

189 Total shareholders' equity 10,980

8,998 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity $





23,711

$





21,884

APTIV

PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $







2,047

$









324 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 666

574 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 4

2 Deferred income taxes (1,408)

(6) Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends received 232

205 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict -

54 Other, net 125

97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (213)

(582) Inventories (87)

(301) Accounts payable (1)

(107) Other, net (73)

85 Pension contributions (20)

(15) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,272

330 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (703)

(666) Proceeds from sale of property 3

3 Proceeds from business divestitures, net of cash sold (17)

- Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (83)

(220) Proceeds from sale of technology investments -

3 Cost of technology investments (1)

(42) Settlement of derivatives 6

9 Net cash used in investing activities (795)

(913) Cash flows from financing activities:





Decrease in other short and long-term debt, net (30)

(5) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs -

2,472 Contingent consideration payments (10)

- Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders -

(8) Repurchase of ordinary shares (98)

- Distribution of mandatory convertible preferred share cash dividends (32)

(47) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (31)

(36) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (201)

2,376 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23)

(54) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 253

1,739 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,555

3,139 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $







1,808

$







4,878







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash classified as assets held

for sale







September 30,

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $







1,808

$







4,854 Cash classified as assets held for sale -

24 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $







1,808

$







4,878

APTIV

PLC FOOTNOTES (Unaudited)



1. Segment Summary



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

(in millions)





(in millions)



Net Sales





















Signal and Power Solutions $



3,687

$



3,424

8

%

$



10,830

$



9,569

13

% Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,441

1,199

20

%

4,339

3,307

31

% Eliminations and Other (a) (14)

(9)





(37)

(27)



Net Sales $



5,114

$



4,614





$



15,132

$



12,849



























Adjusted Operating Income





















Signal and Power Solutions $





451

$





444

2

%

$



1,217

$





995

22

% Advanced Safety and User Experience 109

81

35

%

310

67

363

% Adjusted Operating Income $





560

$





525





$



1,527

$



1,062









(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.

2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share amounts) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 282.84

270.93

275.56

270.88 Dilutive shares related to RSUs 0.17

0.17

0.13

0.22 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares -

-

7.75

- Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,

including dilutive shares 283.01

271.10

283.44

271.10 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic $









5.76

$









1.06

$









7.27

$









1.10 Diluted $









5.76

$









1.05

$









7.17

$









1.10

APTIV

PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Adjusted Revenue Growth : Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023



Reported net sales % change 11

% Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities -

% Less: acquisitions 4

% Adjusted revenue growth 7

%





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023



Reported net sales % change 18

% Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities (2)

% Less: acquisitions 4

% Adjusted revenue growth 16

%

Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

($ in millions)

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 1,629





$

301





$ 2,033





$

345



Interest expense 75





58





214





157



Other (income) expense, net (26)





(20)





(36)





44



Income tax (benefit) expense (1,312)





59





(1,248)





96



Equity loss, net of tax 72





67





227





202



Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interest 8





5





15





(21)



Net loss attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest -





-





(1)





-



Operating income $

446

8.7

%

$

470

10.2

%

$ 1,204

8.0

%

$

823

6.4

% Amortization 59





37





177





112



Restructuring 28





11





81





52



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 20





2





45





13



Asset impairments -





5





-





8



Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict -





-





-





54



Compensation expense related to acquisitions 7





-





20





-



Adjusted operating income $

560

11.0

%

$

525

11.4

%

$ 1,527

10.1

%

$ 1,062

8.3

%

Segment Adjusted Operating Income









(in millions)









Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $









395

$









51

$









446 Amortization 35

24

59 Restructuring 7

21

28 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 14

6

20 Compensation expense related to acquisitions -

7

7 Adjusted operating income $









451

$









109

$









560











Depreciation and amortization (a) $









160

$









66

$









226











Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $









403

$









67

$









470 Amortization 35

2

37 Restructuring 1

10

11 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs -

2

2 Asset impairments 5

-

5 Adjusted operating income $









444

$









81

$









525











Depreciation and amortization (a) $









147

$









43

$









190











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $







1,054

$









150

$







1,204 Amortization 107

70

177 Restructuring 22

59

81 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 34

11

45 Compensation expense related to acquisitions -

20

20 Adjusted operating income $







1,217

$









310

$







1,527











Depreciation and amortization (a) $









464

$









202

$









666











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $









796

$









27

$









823 Amortization 107

5

112 Restructuring 23

29

52 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 7

6

13 Asset impairments 8

-

8 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54

-

54 Adjusted operating income $









995

$









67

$







1,062











Depreciation and amortization (a) $









441

$









133

$









574





(a) Includes asset impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Net income attributable to Aptiv $





1,629

$







301

$



2,033

$





345 Interest expense 75

58

214

157 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,312)

59

(1,248)

96 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8

5

15

(21) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest -

-

(1)

- Depreciation and amortization 226

190

666

574 EBITDA $







626

$







613

$



1,679

$



1,151 Other (income) expense, net (26)

(20)

(36)

44 Equity loss, net of tax 72

67

227

202 Restructuring 28

11

81

52 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 20

2

45

13 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict -

-

-

54 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 7

-

20

- Adjusted EBITDA $







727

$







673

$



2,016

$



1,516

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding, as reconciled below, for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $





1,629

$







286

$





2,004

$







298 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends -

15

29

47 Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,629

301

2,033

345 Adjusting items:













Amortization 59

37

177

112 Restructuring 28

11

81

52 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 20

2

45

13 Asset impairments -

5

-

8 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict (a) -

-

-

29 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 7

-

20

- Costs associated with acquisitions and other transactions -

6

4

8 Impairment of equity investments without readily determinable fair value -

-

18

- Loss on change in fair value of publicly traded equity securities -

6

6

55 Tax impact of intra-entity transfers of intellectual property and other related transactions (b) (1,359)

-

(1,359)

- Tax impact of adjusting items (c) (17)

(4)

(44)

(16) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $







367

$







364

$







981

$







606















Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 283.01

283.47

283.44

283.47 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $







5.76

$







1.05

$







7.17

$







1.10 Adjusted net income per share $







1.30

$







1.28

$







3.46

$







2.14





(a) Adjustment is reduced by the portion of charges attributable to noncontrolling interest for our former majority owned Russian subsidiary. Our interest in this subsidiary was sold during the second quarter of 2023 and the subsidiary was deconsolidated. (b) In response to the OECD's Pillar Two Directive, the Company initiated changes to its corporate entity structure, including intra-entity transfers of certain intellectual property to one of its subsidiaries in Switzerland during the third quarter of 2023. Furthermore, during the third quarter, the Company's Swiss subsidiary was granted a ten year tax incentive, beginning in 2024. This adjustment represents the total income tax benefit recorded as a result of these transactions during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (c) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for amortization, restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred. (d) In June 2020, the Company issued $1,150 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "MCPS") and received proceeds of $1,115 million, after deducting expenses and the underwriters' discount of $35 million. Each share of MCPS automatically converted on June 15, 2023 into 1.0754 Aptiv ordinary shares. Dividends on the MCPS were payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 5.50% on the liquidation preference of $100 per share. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the Company has excluded the MCPS cash dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution (the incremental ordinary shares deemed outstanding applying the "if-converted" method of calculating share dilution are referred to as the "Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares" in the following table). The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated below, assumes the conversion of all 11.5 million MCPS at the later of the beginning of the period or the time of issuance, and resulting issuance of the underlying ordinary shares applying the "if-converted" method (method already applied for U.S. GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023) on a weighted average outstanding basis for all periods subsequent to issuance of the MCPS. We believe that using the "if-converted" method provides additional insight to investors on the impact of the MCPS upon their conversion.

Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding:















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 283.01

271.10

283.44

271.10 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares -

12.37

-

12.37 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 283.01

283.47

283.44

283.47

Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $





1,637

$







306

$





2,047

$







324 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 226

190

666

574 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 4

(8)

4

2 Working capital 72

(238)

(301)

(990) Pension contributions (6)

(6)

(20)

(15) Increase in deferred income tax assets from intra-entity

transfers of intellectual property and other related transactions (1,359)

-

(1,359)

- Other, net 172

193

235

435 Net cash provided by operating activities 746

437

1,272

330















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (212)

(212)

(703)

(666) Proceeds from business divestitures, net of cash sold -

-

(17)

- Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of

cash acquired -

-

(83)

(220) Proceeds from sale of technology investments -

-

-

3 Cost of technology investments -

(1)

(1)

(42) Settlement of derivatives 7

5

6

9 Other, net -

-

3

3 Net cash used in investing activities (205)

(208)

(795)

(913)















Adjusting items:













Adjustment for cost of business acquisitions and other

transactions, net of cash acquired -

-

83

220 Adjustment for cost of significant technology investments -

-

-

40 Cash flow before financing $







541

$







229

$







560

$





(323)

Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:



Estimated Full Year

2023 (a)

($ in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (b) Net income attributable to Aptiv $











2,275



Interest expense 285



Other income, net (40)



Income tax benefit (1,180)



Equity loss, net of tax 300



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (c) 20



Operating income $











1,660

8.3

% Amortization 240



Restructuring 140



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 55



Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30



Adjusted operating income $











2,125

10.6

%







Adjusted EBITDA





Net income attributable to Aptiv $











2,275



Interest expense 285



Income tax benefit (1,180)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (c) 20



Depreciation and amortization 920



EBITDA $











2,320

11.5

% Other income, net (40)



Equity loss, net of tax 300



Restructuring 140



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 55



Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30



Adjusted EBITDA $











2,805

14.0

%





(a) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range. (b) Represents operating income, Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales. (c) Includes portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest.



Estimated Full Year

2023 (a) Adjusted Net Income Per Share ($ and shares in

millions, except per

share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $











2,245 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 30 Net income attributable to Aptiv 2,275 Adjusting items:

Amortization 240 Restructuring 140 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 55 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30 Costs associated with acquisitions and other transactions 5 Loss on change in fair value of publicly traded equity securities 5 Loss on change in fair value of equity investments without readily determinable fair value 20 Tax impact of adjusting items (b) (1,420) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $











1,350



Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 284.00 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $













8.00 Adjusted net income per share $













4.75





(a) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range. (b) Represents the expected income tax impacts of the adjustments made for amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact of intra-entity

transfers of certain intellectual property

and other related transactions, by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges are expected to be incurred.

