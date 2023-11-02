Global Heavy-Duty Connectors Market Report 2023: Sector Is Expected To Reach $4.3 Billion By 2030

Inserts & Contacts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hoods & Housings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $850.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Heavy-Duty Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$850.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$898.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$574.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -



Amphenol Sine Systems

Bulgin

China Utility Electrical Co. Ltd.

Degson Electronics Co., Ltd.

Harting Technology Group

Indo Electricals

Itt Cannon

Lapp Holding AG

Molex LLC

Ningbo Oukerui Connector Co, Ltd.

ODU GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact

Schaltbau GmbH

Smiths Interconnect

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Walther Electric, Inc.

Weald Electronics Ltd.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Weisscam GmbH Xiamen Wain Electrical Co., Ltd.

