Let's Celebrate World Pasta Day With Fresh Up Your Life

DUBAI, UAE, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 25th of October is the day dedicated to one of the world's most delicious foods: pasta. In fact, since 1998, every year all countries around the world come together to celebrate World Pasta Day.This year, the Fresh up your life – top-quality European fruit & veg project wants to join the celebrations by sharing one of the most classic recipes: pasta al pomodoro. The signature dish of Italian cuisine, which has been a Unesco Intangible Heritage of Humanity since 2010.In this simple recipe, the main ingredients are essentially two: pasta and tomato.Pasta is the symbol of the Mediterranean diet. The existence of pasta is witnessed as early as ancient Greece and also appears later in the writings of several authors of the Roman Empire. According to research by AstraRicerche, about 99% of Italians consume pasta at least once a week and about half eat it every day.A curiosity? Dry pasta was created by the ancient Arabs. In fact, pasta was originally eaten mostly fresh. Dry pasta made its appearance in the ninth century, in Arab-dominated North Africa. They were responsible for the practice of exposing pasta to heat to reduce its water content and make it last longer. Fresh pasta remained, however, the most widely produced until the 19th century. Then, with the advent of industrial production processes, the dry version took hold, which had the advantage of keeping longer. As of today, there are more than 300 types of pasta in Italy, which can be classified into dry and fresh pasta (whole or pierced), short, fine, smooth and striped. But no need to worry, no specific format is required for this recipe, all types of pasta are welcome from spaghetti to fusilli to rigatoni!Tomato sauce can also have many variations, starting with the choice of tomatoes, which can be fresh, or you can prepare the sauce with tomato pulp, peeled tomatoes, passata or a rustic passata. Obviously, the cooking time changes according to the choice, but it certainly doesn't change the goodness of this first course.Ingredients for pasta with tomato sauce:.375 g pasta.500 g tomato pulp.1 clove garlic.extra virgin olive oil.basil.saltTo prepare the pasta with tomato sauce, start by making the sauce. In a frying pan, put the garlic with the extra virgin olive oil and let it brown. Add the tomato pulp and salt. Simmer the sauce for a few minutes over high heat. Cover with a lid, lower the heat and let it cook for about 20 minutes.At the end of the cooking time, add fresh basil leaves. Cook the pennette or a pasta of your choice and drain it when it is“al dente” (slightly undercooked) directly in the sauce.Stir over a high flame to mix well and serve the pasta with tomato sauce with a leaf of fresh basil.A curiosity? The tomato is certainly the prince of Italian tables all year round: in summer and autumn the fresh one, in winter and spring the one made into a sauce. It is one of the many symbols of the Bel Paese: it can be said to be one of the components that have made Italian cuisine famous and immortal all over the world. Indeed, the influence of the tomato on Italian cuisine is unquestionable: it brings versatility, deep and intense colours and enriches many dishes with flavour, including those that enjoy global popularity today!News about The European Art of Taste and CSO“Fresh up your life – top-quality European fruit & veg” is the project funded by the European Union and CSO Italy which promotes fresh and processed European fruit and vegetables in USA and UAE, with a particular focus on fruit and vegetables produced in Italy, the land of beauty and sunshine. A three-year campaign carried out in collaboration with important Italian companies including Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi Unacoa.CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable sector more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

