Thomas Homes Reimagines The Concept Of High-End Living In Weston's Windmill Reserve

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury custom home builder Thomas Homes announces the latest addition to its portfolio of luxury residences. Nestled in the prestigious Windmill Reserve community, this magnificent one-story lakefront property epitomizes the ultimate in comfort, convenience, and elegance. With a prime location near top-rated schools, lake views, and a meticulously designed interior, this home is a testament to Thomas Homes' commitment to craftsmanship and quality.The Windmill Reserve community has long been synonymous with upscale living, boasting exclusive access and 24/7 guarded security for its residents. Thomas Homes is proud to introduce this new gem to the Windmill Reserve landscape, setting a new standard for luxurious living in Weston.Property Address: 19092 Park Ridge Street, Weston, FL 33332Property Highlights:.Bedrooms: 4, plus an Office.Bathrooms: 4 Full, 1 Half.Living Area (A/C): 3,967 sq. ft..Garage: 655 sq. ft..Covered Porch: 229 sq. ft..Entry: 80 sq. ft..Total Under Roof: 4,932 sq. ft.Exceptional Value at $2,200,000Robby Thomas, owner of Thomas Homes, expressed his excitement about this new addition to the Windmill Reserve community: "This residence is not just a house; it's a culmination of dreams, architectural excellence, and a commitment to crafting homes that go beyond the ordinary. We have meticulously designed every aspect of this property to offer a luxurious, comfortable, and convenient lifestyle for its future residents."Luxury Meets Comfort:.The spacious 4,932 sq. ft. of total living space incorporates every element needed to accommodate modern family life seamlessly. A comfortable 3,967 sq. ft. of air-conditioned living space ensures that the interiors are spacious and inviting..The four bedrooms provide ample space for family members or guests, and the office offers a perfect workspace for those who work from home. With four full bathrooms and an additional half bath, the property ensures privacy and convenience for all residents and guests.A Stunning Location:The Windmill Reserve community is not only known for its security but also its proximity to A+ rated schools, making it an ideal environment for families with children. Residents will enjoy the tranquility of lakefront living and the convenience of being near all the essential amenities and top educational institutions.Meticulous Craftsmanship:.The home is designed to create a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. The 229 sq. ft. covered porch provides an ideal setting for outdoor dining and relaxation..The attention to detail is evident in every corner of this property. From the elegant entryway to the meticulously designed kitchen, every aspect has been thoughtfully executed to create a harmonious living space..The 655 sq. ft. 3 car garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage, ensuring that homeowners have all the space they need for their modern lifestyle.Pricing That Defies Expectations:At $2,200,000, this luxury residence in Windmill Reserve represents an exceptional value for those seeking the pinnacle of fine living. In a community renowned for its exclusivity and elegance, this opportunity is not to be missed.Thomas Homes invites interested buyers and real estate professionals to visit the property, tour the interior, and experience the lifestyle it offers firsthand. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Robby Thomas at (954) 210-9797 or via emailAbout Thomas Homes:Thomas Homes is a renowned name in the custom home building industry, with a history of crafting luxurious, high-quality residences that exceed the expectations of homeowners. With a reputation built on dedication to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Thomas Homes is committed to delivering the finest in modern living.Explore New Construction Homes in Weston at Windmill Reserve : New Construction Homes WestonThis beautiful new construction home in Weston is an exceptional addition to the available homes for sale in Weston. With meticulous attention to detail and a prime location, this property redefines luxury living.For more information about Thomas Homes and the Windmill Reserve property, please visit or contact Robby Thomas Licensed Realtor at (954) 210-9797 or via email , Florida GC license # CBC1261820Click here to see our New Construction Homes Inventory

