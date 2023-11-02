Avient Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results



GAAP EPS of $0.06 includes special items primarily related to environmental costs and amortization expense.

Adjusted EPS of $0.57 exceeds guidance of $0.56 as a result of favorable margins and reduced interest expense offsetting lower than projected sales.

Fourth quarter and full year adjusted EPS guidance updated to $0.47 and $2.30, respectively; full year free cash flow expectation maintained at $180 million. Destocking appears to be nearing an end in many end markets; fourth quarter adjusted EPS projected to be 12% higher than prior year.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, today announced its third quarter 2023 results.

The company reported third quarter sales of $754 million compared to $823 million in the prior year.

Third quarter GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.06

and $0.57, respectively, compared to ($0.30) and $0.59 in the prior year.

GAAP EPS includes $0.35 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1).

Special items for the third quarter were primarily related to an adjustment to environmental reserves.

"Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of $0.57 was slightly ahead of our guidance of $0.56," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.

"Versus our projections, lower depreciation expense, related to prior restructuring actions, and reduced interest expense more than offset the impact of lower sales."



The company noted that during the third quarter certain end markets continued to perform relatively well, such as energy, transportation and defense, whereas demand in most other markets remained weak versus the prior year.



Commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Patterson said, "We are not seeing a recovery in demand as we had initially modeled for the fourth quarter, but we are encouraged that the pace of destocking has slowed and appears to be nearing an end in many end markets including packaging, which is our largest."

"We have updated our full year sales and adjusted EPS guidance to $3.13 billion and $2.30, respectively, to reflect our current projections as well as weaker foreign exchange.

For the fourth quarter, our adjusted EPS guidance of $0.47 represents a 12% increase versus the prior year, much of which comes from Europe where margin expansion is now more than offsetting weak demand conditions,"

Mr. Patterson added.

"This is a positive turn in earnings momentum as we look ahead to next year."

The company also noted that it had paid down $100 million of debt and refinanced its Term Loan during the third quarter, reducing the interest rate and extending certain maturities from 2026 to 2029.

The refinancing and debt reduction will result in $10 million of annual interest expense savings.

"We continue to generate strong cash flow from operations and are maintaining our full year free cash flow guidance of $180 million.

Given our cash position, we paid down $100 million of debt during the quarter, which brings our total debt reduction to $300 million since we financed the acquisition of Dyneema last year," said Jamie A. Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation.



Ms. Beggs added, "Last month, we also increased our dividend for the thirteenth consecutive year.

This reflects the confidence we have in our ability to continue to deliver consistent free cash flow, but more importantly to drive long-term earnings growth from the areas of focus we highlighted at our Sustainability Day in September."

Avient will share further information regarding third quarter results and full-year guidance during its previously scheduled webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023.

Webcast Details

Avient will host a webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient/investors , or by clicking on the webcast link here .

Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient/investors , or here , to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN.

This information is required to access the conference call.

The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient/investors/events-presentations

immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit .

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE:

AVNT ) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:



Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; changes in laws and regulations regarding plastics in jurisdictions where we conduct business; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to achieve strategic objectives and successfully integrate acquisitions, including Avient Protective Materials; an inability to raise or sustain prices for products or services; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, including at the increased rate, and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.