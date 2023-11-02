Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 16, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 16, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.



The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN in order to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration Link:

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China's hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit .

