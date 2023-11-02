Yangufang Expands Whole Grain Food Offering On Leading E-Commerce Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (the“Company” or“YanGuFang”) (Nasdaq: YGF), a health food company primarily engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, and sales and distribution of oat and grain products across China and internationally, announced the debut of its new low glycemic index (“GI”) oat milk and oatmeal bars on JD this August, showcasing the remarkable progress in product innovation and the application of new technologies.



YanGuFang's new series of low-GI oat-based whole grain products was developed in collaboration with the China National Research Institute of Food Fermentation Industries and in line with the“Healthy China 2030” blueprint, a national-level strategic plan for the health sector outlined by the State Council of the People's Republic of China. The launch of these products on JD, one of China's largest e-commerce platforms, underscores YangGuFang's dedication to supporting the development of China's public health with healthier food options backed by dietary science.

YangGuFang also invested in agricultural technology, and in particular, seed science. The Company took a role in the“Inner Mongolia Wuchuan County Oats Technology Academy” (the“Wuchuan Academy”) to foster the development of innovative new products and new technologies.

YanGuFang's products have a track record in e-commerce channels. One of the Company's flagship products, Germ Oatmeal, has achieved remarkable success on Douyin, the mainland China counterpart of TikTok, ranking as the "Best-Selling Instant Oatmeal" product in October 2023 in terms of sales volume on Douyin Mall, the online shopping platform on Douyin. Since its debut on Douyin in 2022, Germ Oatmeal has recorded an average annual sales volume of more than one million orders. The product has also maintained good sales volume by a substantial margin on various other e-commerce platforms, including Taobao.

Low-GI oat products and other whole grain foods are aligned with the push for healthier eating habits in China. In conjunction with China's 2023 National Nutrition Week, a group of doctors and nutritionists recently launched an initiative to encourage consumers to choose germ oatmeal products for a balanced diet. The campaign targeted local communities in several cities in China.

YanGuFang's Germ Oatmeal products have also gained momentum in overseas markets, offering international consumers a wider variety of healthy options. YanGuFang has continued to deepen its global presence following its 2023 Nasdaq listing. In the future, the Company plans to expand its footprint in key regions including the United States, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Mr. Junguo He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YanGuFang, commented,“Our low-GI product offering and cutting-edge advancements in smart agriculture will enable us to respond to rising demand for healthier eating options and the urgency of adopting sustainable farming practices. As we look to the future, we are committed to driving growth in the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of our agricultural practices. We believe that these efforts will promote healthier diets among our customers and help advance our goal to become an agricultural technology innovator.”

