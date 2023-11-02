Mcdermott Gall Wealth Management Joins Osaic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Raymond James Firm with $215 Million in Client Assets Joins GCG Advisory Partners, One of Osaic's Largest Independent Partners.

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. (Osaic), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced the successful recruitment of McDermott Gall Wealth Management (McDermott Gall) of Chicago, IL. Founded by James McDermott and Matthew Gall, the former Raymond James & Associates practice joins the firm through

GCG Advisory Partners (GCG).

McDermott Gall has built a successful business by leveraging the combined experience and knowledge of its founders to provide financial planning strategies tailored to the unique needs of their individual, family and business clients. McDermott Gall employs a collaborative approach to assess, create, implement and manage highly customized strategies for clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jim and Matt to support their amazing practice," said GCG Advisory Partners President and CEO, Joel Burris. "I believe it speaks volumes to the type of firm and culture we are building at GCG that advisors of their caliber have chosen our platform of supported independence for their vision for an even more successful future. McDermott Gall expands our presence in the greater Chicago area to over $500 million in client assets since the beginning of the year."

"Matt and I were extremely impressed by all the service and support GCG has to offer in addition to global scale offered by their partnership with Osaic," said Mr. McDermott. "From their cutting-edge advisory platform to their industry-leading succession and acquisition program, we now have all the tools, resources and flexibility we need to achieve our strategic growth goals."

Experienced team producing results

Mr. McDermott began his career as an investment banking analyst for the financial institutions group of Salomon Brothers before becoming a financial advisor. For more than 20 years, he has worked with clients at firms including Prudential Securities, Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Oppenheimer & Co. before joining Raymond James in 2015. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Illinois.

With 20 years of experience as a financial advisor, Mr. Gall helps his clients pursue their individual goals and reach their milestones through financial planning. He worked at Smith Barney, A.G. Edwards and Wells Fargo Advisors before joining Raymond James in 2015. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in economics from Northern Illinois University.

"It's an honor to welcome McDermott Gall to Osaic," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "This team has an eye on the future and a clear sense of where they want to take their business. We are committed to providing them with all the support they need to make their vision a reality. We look forward to partnering with them and helping them thrive. Having the GCG Supported Independence platform along with their ability to offer a hybrid employment model gives Osaic a great partner to attract other such high caliber teams from the wire house world to the independent channel. Congratulations Joel on another great addition to the GCG family."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting over 11,000 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Osaic Institutions, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc.,

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners is GCG Wealth Managements' acquisition and succession planning platform. GCG Advisory Partners helps facilitate succession and acquisition planning for advisors through attractive buy outs, maintaining the profitability of the practice and retaining the advisor over an agreed upon transition period. Additionally, GCGAP offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With office hub locations nationwide, the firms' advisors serve individual clients and small business owners throughout the country.

