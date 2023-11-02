TILT Holdings Announces New Brand Partnership To Distribute Flower By Edie Parker In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the“Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced a new brand partnership to distribute Flower by Edie Parker in Pennsylvania through TILT's subsidiary, Standard Farms, LLC. Edie Parker is nationally recognized as the leading female founded, female operated lifestyle brand merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis.



“Our new brand partnership with Flower by Edie Parker is a step toward building and elevating the inhalation side of our business at TILT. This agreement pairs our cultivation and distribution expertise in Pennsylvania with a brand synonymous with high design, exquisite taste, and community,” said Tim Conder, Chief Executive Officer of TILT Holdings.“From its colorful, retro aesthetic to its playful marketing campaigns, Flower by Edie Parker is a brand that's challenging dated perceptions of cannabis consumption and reaching new audiences – a mission we share at TILT.”

“Flower by Edie Parker's expansion into Pennsylvania continues our momentum as we prioritize new markets along the white-hot Eastern Seaboard,” said Brett Heyman, founder of Edie Parker.“TILT's sophisticated brand partnership model and established reputation as a longtime, trusted operator in the state make this a perfect pairing. We look forward to introducing our bold and irreverent portfolio of cannabis products and accessories to stylish patients in early 2024.”

Pennsylvania retailers interested in carrying Flower by Edie Parker may contact TILT's wholesale team to order at .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LL , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LL in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LL in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit .

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant.

Priced from $8 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's accessory collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit edie-parker or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.



Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR



720.330.2829

TILT Media Contact:

Sara Geisner

Trailblaze



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





Flower by Edie Parker TILT Holdings Announces New Brand Partnership to Distribute Flower by Edie Parker in Pennsylvania Tags #Pennsylvania #cannabis