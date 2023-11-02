Renaissance Bioscience And Certis Belchim Enter Partnership For Innovative Biopesticide Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada and Utrecht, Netherlands, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance BioScience, a leader in bioengineering microbes for the global agriculture and food industries, is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Certis Belchim, a global leader in the development of crop-protecting biocontrol agents that combat agricultural pests. Under the JDA, the two industry leaders will collaboratively harness Renaissance's innovative yeast-based RNA interference (RNAi) platform technology to develop and commercialize an environmentally friendly biopesticide against an, as yet, unspecified target pest. This revolutionary technology holds immense promise for addressing agricultural challenges through its targeted approach. This partnership speaks to the companies' shared commitment to advancing eco-friendly alternatives in pest management.



Dr. John Husnik, Renaissance's CSO and Office of the CEO, commented on the JDA:“Certis Belchim is a world leader in crop protection and biocontrol innovation and technologies, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop an effective and environmentally safe yeast-based RNAi biopesticide.”

Mr. Jan Mostert, Head of Biorational Projects of Certis Belchim, commented:“Certis Belchim have committed and pursued innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture. The Renaissance RNA interference technology is highly innovative and will deliver products which come close to the idea of an ideal plant protection product in being very specific and very effective at the same time while also reconciling the often-contradicting goals of crop protection, and protecting the environment and biodiversity. We believe this project could potentially contribute to reinforce our biorational platform, that is one of the strategic pillars for Certis Belchim. We are enthusiastic about working closely with Renaissance, a highly skilled and agile company, on this exciting biorational technology initiative.”

Certis Belchim, created through the merger of Certis Europe B.V. and Belchim Crop Protection NV/SA in 2022, provides a new force in crop protection. The company combines the strengths of these two well-established businesses with expertise in product development, registration and marketing and best-in-class technical and product knowledge. It has strong foundations and an established footprint throughout Europe, dynamic and growing platforms in North America and expanding opportunities with partners in Africa, South America and Asia. More information about Certis Belchim is available at

