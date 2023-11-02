Landsea Homes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results



Net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

Pretax income of $12.5 million

Total revenue of $277.3 million

Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share

Net new home orders of 486, an 89% year-over-year increase

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million

Book value per share of $17.28 Repurchased 1,392,000 shares of common stock for $13.7 million

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the“Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $12.5 million, and net income of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per share. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $25.3 million with net income of $20.0 million, or $0.49 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million or $0.30 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $27.6 million, or $0.69 per share.

Management Commentary

“The new home market continued to show impressive resiliency in the face of rising mortgage rates in the third quarter of 2023, thanks to a motivated buyer population and a lack of existing home supply,” said John Ho, Landsea Homes' Chief Executive Officer.“We are pleased with this quarter's results and feel we are in a great position to end 2023 on a strong note. Net new orders for the quarter increased 89% year-over-year on a sales pace of 2.7 homes per community per month, as we saw an improvement in both gross order activity and cancellations. We also saw a significant improvement in building conditions in the third quarter, which led to better cycle times and an easing of cost pressures. We believe the gains we've made on this front are sustainable and expect our cycle times to return to pre-Covid levels in the new year.”

Mr. Ho continued,“We believe that it is important to continue balancing our investments in the business with shareholder-friendly actions that reflect the strength of our business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value. To that end, our board has approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization, which we plan to deploy over the next twelve months. We believe our stock is undervalued at its current share price and look forward to buying our shares at a meaningful discount to book value and boosting our earnings per share through this repurchase program. This quarter we repurchased 1.4 million shares for $13.7 million, bringing our year-to date repurchases to 2.4 million shares for $21.2 million.”

Mr. Ho concluded,“We believe that our High-Performance Homes series gives us a distinct advantage over the competition, particularly with the large and growing Millennial buyer segment. We are also confident in our leadership team's ability to execute well and compete in a high interest rate environment. As a result, we remain very optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $277.3 million in the third quarter, down 17.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 17.5% decrease in homes closed and a 4.2% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 448 homes at an average sales price of $576,000 compared to 543 homes delivered at an average sales price of $601,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 486 homes with a dollar value of $285.0 million, an average sales price of $587,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.7 sales per active community. This compares to 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9.0% as compared to 11.0% in the prior quarter and 37.8% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 760 homes with a dollar value of $482.7 million and an average sales price of $635,000 at September 30, 2023. This compares to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2023, were 11,203 compared to 12,410 at September 30, 2022. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the third quarter of 2023 versus 45% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 18.7% compared to 20.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 24.0% compared to 27.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $8.6 million compared to $20.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.22 compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.30 compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $28.7 million compared to $47.4 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $389.4 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $144.4 million and $245.0 million in availability under the Company's $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $552.4 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 44.1% at September 30, 2023, and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 32.5% at September 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook



New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,900 to 2,100

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $550,000 to $560,000 Home sales gross margin to be approximately 18%



About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to“Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as“may,”“can,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:



the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Purchases of common stock pursuant to this authority may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

