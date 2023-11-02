Global Pulse Flour Market Reaches $27.0 Billion In 2022, Expected To Grow To $39.3 Billion By 2028

The global pulse flour market has experienced substantial growth, achieving a market size of US$ 27.0 Billion in 2022. Analysts predict continued expansion with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$ 39.3 Billion.

Pulse Flour: The Nutritious Choice

Pulse flour, derived from edible legumes such as dry beans, broad beans, chickpeas, lentils, lupins, and peas, is produced through the milling and grinding of pulses into flour. This flour is then refined for various applications and is commonly used as a substitute for traditional flours like wheat, corn, and soy.

Due to its versatility, pulse flour is incorporated into various cuisines and bakery products, as well as the snacks industry, where it improves dough characteristics and boosts protein content. Furthermore, the growing demand for gluten-free food products has driven the global adoption of pulse flour.

Market Trends:

The global pulse flour market is primarily propelled by increased consumer awareness of the importance of incorporating healthy and nutritious foods into their daily diets. Pulse flour is a rich source of proteins and fiber with a low Glycemic Index (GI), making it a niche and specialty product.

Its use extends to dairy products, where it enhances nutritional content and improves the amino acid profile. As urban working populations shift their preferences toward pulse flour due to its numerous health benefits, the market continues to grow. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes have further increased the incorporation of pulse flour, and governments worldwide are providing incentives to boost pulse crop cultivation, ensuring the widespread availability of pulse flour.

Key Market Segmentation

The global pulse flour market report analyzes trends in each sub-segment and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on category, type, application, and distribution channel.

Category Insights:



Organic Flour Conventional Flour

Type Insights:



Pea

Bean

Chickpea

Lentil Others

Application Insights:



Food



Bakery



Extruded Food



Meat Products



Beverages

Others

Feed Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores Specialty Stores

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players including AGT Food and Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, Avena Foods Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Ingredion Incorporated, Limagrain, and The Scoular Company.

