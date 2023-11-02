Signzy And Lmdmax Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance HR Efficiency And Applicant Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signzy and LMDmax partner to revolutionize HR pairing seamless digital onboarding and HR solutions that will help businesses with end-to-end hiring solutions

- Ankit RatanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Signzy , a prominent AI-based digital onboarding solutions provider, and LMDmax, an end-to-end hiring solution provider integrated with applicant tracking system, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership formed on July 19. This collaboration aims to streamline and enrich the applicant journey by empowering HR professionals to make efficient and informed hiring decisions.Signzy's market-leading APIs empower businesses with real-time digital onboarding of applicants, eliminating the need for manual coding. The platform leverages advanced technologies such as AI, cryptography and biometric-enabled digital contracts, all reinforced with algorithmic risk intelligence for top-notch due diligence."We are thrilled to join forces with LMDmax, a leader in last-mile delivery solutions, which provides end-to-end HR solutions to streamline the recruitment journey,” says Ankit Ratan, CEO and co-founder of Signzy.“Together, we offer a powerful combination of digital onboarding and HR solutions that will help businesses embrace a seamless hiring experience, saving time and resources while selecting the best talent for their organization.LMDmax specializes in providing HR and transportation solutions to businesses, enabling them to operate efficiently and achieve maximum profitability. Their wide-ranging suite of services include, end-to-end hiring solutions, payroll solutions, unemployment claim management solutions and performance management among others."We are happy to join hands with Signzy, a leader in digital onboarding solutions,” says Vivek Gupta, CEO of LMDmax, and one of the Top 100 Influential People in AI as per Data IQ.“This collaboration allows us to offer a powerful joint solution of digital onboarding and comprehensive HR solutions. Together, we aim to drive efficiency, enhance HR processes and ultimately help businesses achieve their hiring objectives.By integrating Signzy's and LMDmax's platforms, businesses can efficiently manage hiring funnels within a unified platform, ensuring well-informed and compliant hiring decisions. The integrated solution enhances the overall applicant experience by keeping them informed throughout the hiring process and provides a user-friendly and centralized platform for employers. Moreover, data security and compliance are prioritized, with both Signzy and LMDmax ensuring applicant data is handled with confidentiality and in accordance with regulations.About SignzySignzy is a global leader in AI-powered digital onboarding, streamlining processes to help businesses and financial institutions automate customer onboarding, compliance and verification. With advanced security measures, Signzy ensures full compliance with regulations and protects sensitive customer data from fraud and cyberattacks. Signzy's mission is to digitize and automate customer onboarding, reduce costs and ensure a secure and positive customer experience.For more information, visit:About LMDmaxLMDmax, based in New Jersey, provides comprehensive 360o concierge services to last-mile delivery operators. These innovative solutions empower last-mile operators to swiftly hire quality resources, simplify payroll, optimize performance and streamline fleet operations. Since LMDmax's establishment in September 2020, they have successfully served hundreds of DSP clients and managed thousands of vehicles, helping achieve business objectives and maximize profitability.For more information, visit:

